Access Fixtures Launches New OTOK - LED High Bay Light for Precision, Low Glare, Clean-Tech Manufacturing

New OTOK LED High Bay Lights for Precision, Low-Glare, Clean-Tech Manufacturing Applications - High Lumen Output, Field-Configurable, and EXTREME-LIFE LEDs.

OTOK features field-configurable optics, low-glare, and EXTREME0LIFE LEDs, delivering a high-bay lighting solution ideal for clean-tech manufacturing applications with visual clarity and efficiency” — Steven Rothschild, CEO

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in high-performance commercial and industrial LED lighting solutions, announces the launch of the new OTOK LED High Bay Light, a precision-engineered, low-glare luminaire designed for clean tech manufacturing applications, assembly, and quality-control environments. Modern industrial facilities require consistent, low-glare illumination that enhances visibility, promotes worker productivity, and optimizes energy efficiency. OTOK delivers all this with field-configurable performance and robust industrial construction.

Unlike traditional round high bays that create hot spots, OTOK’s dispersed LED design provides smooth, even illumination with consistently high footcandle levels where it matters most. Its wide, low-profile housing, twin matte polycarbonate lenses, and 85° × 85° precision optics minimize glare, reduce shadows, and eliminate contrast fatigue, creating a cleaner, more comfortable light for visually demanding tasks.

Field Configurable

OTOK is field-selectable for both wattage and color temperature, allowing facility managers to customize clean room lighting and general industrial illumination for each space. This flexibility ensures optimal brightness, visual comfort, and energy efficiency across different ceiling heights and applications.

Available lengths and selectable wattages:

2-foot model: 135W / 155W / 185W

3-foot model: 200W / 230W / 270W

4-foot model: 270W / 340W / 400W

Selectable color temperatures: 4000K or 5000K

High Lumen Output

OTOK delivers impressive lumen output across all three sizes, making it ideal for high-ceiling clean room lighting and visually demanding industrial spaces. The 2-foot model provides up to ~28,066 lumens, the 3-foot model delivers up to ~39,622 lumens, and the 4-foot model reaches up to ~58,668 lumens. Its twin-lens optics and 85° × 85° precision distribution ensure wide, uniform illumination with minimal glare, eliminating shadows and hot spots across production lines, assembly areas, and inspection stations. This high lumen output enhances visibility, reduces eye strain, and supports both productivity and safety in complex industrial environments.

EXTREME-LIFE

OTOK is designed for long-term, maintenance-free operation, with an L70 rating of 100,000 hours, ensuring exceptional durability and extended service life in demanding industrial and clean room environments.

“OTOK represents our commitment to precision engineering for clean-tech manufacturing environments,” said Steven Rothschild, CEO of Access Fixtures. “By combining configurable performance, low-glare optics, and extreme durability, OTOK delivers a high-bay solution that enhances visual clarity, improves energy efficiency, and supports long-term operational reliability.”

Constructed from galvanized cold-rolled steel with a white powder-coated finish, OTOK features a matte polycarbonate lens and mounts via standard V-hooks. It operates on 120V-277V and includes built-in 6kV surge protection, optional emergency battery backup, a B5-U3-G3 BUG rating, IP20 and IK03 ratings, and operates reliably in temperatures ranging from -4°F to 122°F. Optional smart controls, including 0-10V dimming and optional plug-and-play occupancy sensors, and sensor remote control, allow facilities to implement energy-efficient, scalable lighting strategies while minimizing downtime. OTOK comes with a 5-year warranty, providing added assurance of performance and reliability for demanding industrial and clean room applications.

OTOK LED High Bay is available in 2', 3', and 4' lengths, providing a versatile, future-ready platform for manufacturers and industrial facilities seeking high-performance, efficient clean room lighting and general industrial illumination.

OTOK LED High Bay fixtures are available now through Access Fixtures. Speak to a Lighting Specialist about your clean room lighting project. Call (800) 468 9925.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is a leading provider of high-performance lighting solutions, committed to delivering innovative products that redefine industry standards. With a focus on sustainability, quality, and versatility, Access Fixtures manufactures lighting fixtures designed to meet the demands of commercial, industrial, and specialty applications. For more information, visit www.AccessFixtures.com.

