Harsha Saxena: IICSR Sustainability Dialogues in Delhi, Mumbai Lay Groundwork for International Net Zero Summit 2026

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Institute of Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility (IICSR) concluded two Sustainability Dialogues in Delhi and Mumbai in December, positioning them as preparatory engagements for the International Net Zero Summit (INZS) 2026, scheduled to be held in Goa in January.The dialogues brought together senior corporate leaders, policymakers, academicians and sustainability practitioners to examine how organisations are responding to growing regulatory, investor and stakeholder expectations on ESG and climate action.Delhi Dialogue Emphasises Execution and Policy AlignmentThe Delhi dialogue was held on December 19 at the AEPTA Golf Course, Dhaula Kuan, with discussions focused on translating sustainability commitments into operational and governance-level outcomes.Speakers included Praveen Karn, Head of Sustainability, Minda Corporation; Rajesh Srivastava, Chairman, Prowess Advisors; Bharati Joshi, CEO, Grameen Foundation for Social Impact; Vivek Prakash, Senior Vice President and Head–CSR, Jubilant Ingrevia; Prakash Tewari, Member, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Dr K K Upadhyay, Professor and Chairperson, Centre for Sustainability and CSR, BIMTECH.Discussions examined challenges in ESG execution, integration of CSR with business strategy, social impact measurement, and the role of policy frameworks in enabling corporate sustainability action. Participants underscored the need for stronger execution frameworks, clearer accountability within organisations, and closer coordination between industry, government and academic institutions to scale sustainability outcomes. The dialogue also highlighted the growing importance of professional capacity-building to support India’s climate and ESG ambitions.The session concluded with a certificate award ceremony recognising sustainability professionals for their contributions to ESG and CSR initiatives.Mumbai Dialogue Focuses on Governance and Talent ReadinessThe Mumbai dialogue, organised in collaboration with the Bombay Management Association (BMA), was held on December 26 at BMA’s Churchgate premises and centred on board-level engagement, ESG leadership and evolving career pathways in sustainability.The panel featured Vikesh Walia, CEO, Board Stewardship; Leena Pillai, Lead–ESG and CSR, ICICI Bank; Prachi Balchandani, Global Talent Acquisition Lead, Packfora; Shalini Singh, Independent Director; and Dr Jagmohan Rishi, President, BMA.Speakers discussed the increasing role of boards in overseeing sustainability performance, the need for stronger governance structures, and the rapid expansion of ESG-related roles across sectors. Key outcomes included consensus on the need for enhanced board literacy on ESG issues, clearer linkage between sustainability strategy and business risk management, and structured leadership development to build a future-ready ESG talent pipeline. The discussion also reflected on global Net Zero trends and their implications for Indian companies.The event concluded with a certificate award ceremony recognising professionals working across ESG, governance and sustainability domains.Insights Feeding into INZS 2026Commenting on the dialogues, Harsha Saxena, Founder and CEO, IICSR, said,“As sustainability expectations evolve, the focus must shift from commitments to credible implementation. These dialogues help surface practical insights on governance, leadership and execution that will shape the conversations at the International Net Zero Summit 2026.”IICSR said the insights and perspectives from the Delhi and Mumbai dialogues will inform the agenda and knowledge outputs of INZS 2026, which aims to bring together policymakers, industry leaders, financial institutions, and academic experts to advance collaborative and actionable pathways towards Net Zero.About IICSRThe International Institute of Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility (IICSR) is a global institution dedicated to sustainability, ESG, CSR, and Net Zero capacity building through education, research, policy dialogue, and industry engagement. IICSR’s programmes and initiatives are accredited by the Management & Entrepreneurship and Professional Skills Council (MEPSC), Government of India, the American Council of Training and Development (ACTD), USA, and the European Agency for Higher Education & Accreditation (EAHEA), Europe. The institute works with corporates, policymakers, academic institutions and practitioners across India and international markets to support responsible business practices and climate-aligned growth.

