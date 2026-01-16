Monterrey Host Committee, FC Mother And Omya Kickoff Legacy Project At Juego De Leyendas Corona - And Mothers Will Win

A five-year World Cup Legacy Project honoring mothers, uniting football, health, and community impact is launched at the Juego de Leyendas in Monterrey.

MONTERREY, NUEVO LEóN, MEXICO, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tomorrow, an estimated 440 million football fans worldwide will watch legends of the game take the field at the Juego de Leyendas Corona — an official Monterrey host city event between International FIFA Legends and Mexican Legends.Before kickoff, another group will be honored on the pitch as legends: the Mothers of Monterrey.This moment marks the launch of a new five-year Legacy Project for Mothers, led by the Monterrey Host Committee for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, FC Mother, and Omya, using football’s global reach to strengthen maternal health and community support.A NEW KIND OF WORLD CUP LEGACYThe Legacy Project connects football fans, local communities, and health professionals to support mothers during pregnancy and early motherhood — one of the most important periods for long-term family health.Monterrey, one of the official host cities of the 2026 FIFA World Cup™, is the first city to activate this model at scale. The project aims to turn fan participation — stories, recognition, and simple acts of support — into measurable health improvements for mothers and babies.LED BY MOTHERS, SUPPORTED BY FOOTBALLAt the center of the project is the Monterrey Mothers Council, a group of local leaders guiding the initiative with lived experience and professional expertise:- Susan Flores, former professional footballer and mother of footballers Silvana, Marcelo, and Tatiana Flores- Bianca Sierra, former Mexican National Team player and Club Tigres UANL- Marisol Rodríguez, Social Impact Leader at Club Tigres UANL- Elda Oyarzabal, mother of footballer Mateo Hütt- Dr. Grecia Villa, OB-GYN, global health specialist, and professor at Tecnológico de MonterreyPlayers from Tigres and Rayadas, including Maricarmen Reyes and Nicole Pérez, have joined the effort by sharing their own mothers’ stories and inviting fans to do the same.HISTORIC IMPACT, EXPONENTIAL SCALEThe Monterrey project builds on FC Mother’s 2025 pilot program in Brazil, delivered in partnership with the Pelé Foundation and Clube de Regatas do Flamengo.That pilot demonstrated that structured social support — mobilized through football — can lead to meaningful health improvements for mothers and families.Key outcomes from the 2025 pilot included:- Around 100 acts of support per mother during pregnancy- An average of three healthier life years added per family- $35 million in verified health impact- $11 million mobilized for maternal health- Sustained positive behavior change across participating communitiesThis Legacy Project will now expand that approach in Monterrey and prepare it for global scaling through the 2026 World Cup, with a target of scaling impact by 100x.OFFICIAL KICKOFF AT FIFA LEGENDS WEEKENDThe Legacy Project begins during the FIFA Legends Weekend with a series of FC Mother Moments designed to honor mothers and invite fans to participate.- Pre-match: Mothers from Monterrey are honored on the pitch- During the match: At minute 9, fans submit photos of their own mothers to be recognized on the stadium screen- Post-match: Fans continue sharing stories and completing simple support actions, with opportunities to win prizesThese moments connect what happens on the field to real support and impact for mothers off the field.WHAT COMES NEXTPlanned milestones for 2026 include:- January: Juego de Leyendas Corona (Project Launch)- April: International Film & Football Festival in Monterrey- April: Legacy Run Cup- May: FC Mother App launch on Mother’s Day- June: 2026 FIFA World Cup™ kickoff activities- November: Monterrey Legacy ForumThe journey will also be documented in an upcoming Amazon Prime Video film, FC Mother, premiering in Monterrey this April.VOICES FROM THE PROJECTAlex Hutt, Monterrey World Cup Host City“Monterrey’s heritage of football, mothers, and community makes it the perfect global epicenter for this project, and we are ready to make history together.”Susan Flores, Monterrey Mothers Council“The Mothers of Monterrey are united, and our Council will help ensure our voices, hearts, and minds guide the project’s growth.”Morad Fareed, Founder of FC Mother“This Legacy Project is the most audacious initiative in global health — and it must be. It’s time to create an absolute victory for our mothers.”Omani Carson, Omya“The magnitude of this Legacy Project reflects why Omya was founded: to connect conscious capital with the world’s most valuable solutions in an entirely new model for humanity.”FC Mother is rooted in one mission: motherhood. It is the pioneer of the world’s largest global maternal health initiative — the World Cup of Healing — transforming the power and passion of the World Cup into a platform for healthier mothers worldwide.The Monterrey Host Committee is responsible for organizing and delivering world-class experiences as part of the FIFA World Cup™ 2026. Its legacy program is designed to leave a lasting social, cultural, and health impact on local and global communities.Omya is a conscious capital innovation platform founded by Omani Carson, focused on mobilizing $1 trillion in impact capital to solve global challenges. Omya is the founding partner of FC Mother and the World Cup of Healing.

