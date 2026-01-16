6 Ways A 'Blue Collar Entrepreneur' Model Leverages Success Potential For Veteran Entrepreneurs

Troy Beane - Founder & CEO VXL

Veterans face hurdles on the path to entrepreneurship resulting from changes in culture, access to resources, business knowledge, networking connections & more.

We believe that veterans are natural entrepreneurs. The blue-collar entrepreneur model is uniquely designed to leverage veterans’ skills providing the greatest likelihood for success.” — Troy Beane, Found & CEO VXL

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, about 9% of all U.S. businesses are veteran-owned. Troy Beane, a retired Army Major and successful entrepreneur himself, believes that more veterans can and should be entrepreneurs because most exit the military with unique skills that are especially valuable in business ownership. They include:- team leadership and management- problem solving ability- work ethic- risk toleration- resilience.However, Beane notes that, in spite of those advantages, veterans often face hurdles on the path to entrepreneurship resulting from changes in culture, access to resources, business knowledge, networking connections and other factors that can hinder a smooth transition from the military world to the business world. After years of working with veterans, Beane observes that they are often challenged in becoming entrepreneurs because they may be looking for business opportunities in the wrong places. “When people think about entrepreneurship, the first thing that often comes to mind is trendy technology, artificial intelligence and advanced innovation. Blue collar businesses, such as plumbing, HVAC, trucking and others, are often overlooked. Yet, blue collar businesses can be highly profitable and are often more suited to veterans’ financial capabilities, cultural comfort zones and skill sets,” said Beane, who is President and CEO of Veterans Executive Leadership, a veterans business advocacy organization.Beane has identified 6 reasons why a blue collar entrepreneurial model offers unique potential to maximize business success for veterans. They include:1) greater availability of acquisition opportunities2) lower entry-level investment needed3) risk/reward ratio is significantly higher4) easier access to capital, mentorship and other resources5) more likely to be able to leverage existing skills6) blue collar businesses can be more sustainable businesses - less impactedby new technologies such as artificial intelligenceSaid Beane, “We believe that veterans are natural entrepreneurs. The blue-collar entrepreneur model is uniquely designed to leverage veterans’ skills most efficiently and compatibly, providing the greatest likelihood for success.”---ABOUT VXL & TROY BEANEVXL (Veterans Executive Leadership) connects veterans with entrepreneurship, by facilitating their acquisition and operation of small, cash-flowing businesses that are in generational transition. VXL helps veterans become entrepreneurs by locating business opportunities and then providing mentoring, guidance and access to resources, ultimately designed to enhance business ownership, leadership and success potential.Troy Beane is a decorated veteran and serial entrepreneur who founded VXL to help fellow-veterans become entrepreneurs. He innovated a unique business model designed to grow business ownership for and with other veterans. To date, Beane and VXL veteran partners have completed their4th deal, on the way to 100.Prior to founding VXL, Beane was a management consultant and minority owner and COO at Greencastle Associates Consulting – an all-veteran management consulting firm to Fortune 500 companies. Beane’s distinguished military career includes having been a leader in the Air Force, Army & PA National Guard, as well as having been deployed to Kuwait and Iraq, among other roles. He retired as a Major in the National Guard.Veteran Executive Leadership615 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA 17331Contact: info@veteranexecutiveleadership.comwebsite: www. https://veteranexecutiveleadership.com/ linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/veteran-executive-leadership/ x: https://x.com/NextGenVeteran facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Veteran-Executive-Leadership/100091203918414/ # # #For more information: Leo LevinsonGroupLevinson Public Relations+1 215-545-4600leo@grouplevinson.com

