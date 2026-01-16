Caprice Stokes Named President of Beacon Management Services

Multifamily Real Estate Executive to Drive Operational Excellence and Strategic Growth

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beacon Management Services, one of Georgia’s leading community association management companies, announced today the appointment of Caprice Stokes as President of the firm. Stokes succeeds Lisa Simmons who transitioned from President to Chairperson of Beacon Management in November.Stokes brings more than two decades of senior leadership experience across real estate, property management, legal administration, human resources, and company operations with a proven ability to build scalable systems and guide complex portfolios through periods of growth and transition.Prior to joining Beacon, Stokes served as Chief Administrative Officer and Corporate Legal Administrator for ParaWest Community Development, a private real estate investment and multifamily development firm headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. At ParaWest, Stokes built and scaled the firm’s operations from a single-state company to a diversified platform spanning multiple states. She directed administrative infrastructure across legal, HR, compliance, and finance, establishing consistent protocols, training, and onboarding practices that supported organizational growth and talent development. Working closely with executive leadership, she led cross-functional teams, enforced compliance standards, and implemented operational frameworks that strengthened accountability and long-term scalability.Most recently, Stokes served as Director of Property Management for the Atlanta Public School System, where she oversaw strategic planning, legal coordination, and community engagement related to the district’s surplus property portfolio. In this role, she supported major redevelopment initiatives designed to align underutilized public assets with long-term community, educational, and economic objectives across the Atlanta region.“Caprice is a highly accomplished executive whose depth of experience in the private and public sector brings tremendous value to Beacon,” said Lisa Simmons, Chairperson of Beacon Management Services. “Her ability to build strong teams, implement disciplined systems, and lead with clarity and integrity makes her the right leader to guide Beacon into its next phase of growth.”

