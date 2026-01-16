Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,433 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,381 in the last 365 days.

Mayor Horwath to present 20 outstanding residents with the Order of Hamilton

HAMILTON, ON – Mayor Andrea Horwath will honour 20 exceptional individuals with the 2025 Order of Hamilton at the Mayor’s New Year’s Levees this week. 

The Order of Hamilton celebrates outstanding voluntary contributions by Hamiltonians who have gone above and beyond in building a stronger, more vibrant community. 

"The Order of Hamilton is one of the most meaningful ways we recognize the incredible people who make our city stronger everyday,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “This year’s recipients reflect the very best of Hamilton – individuals whose generosity, leadership, and commitment to community have made a real and lasting difference. It is an honour to celebrate these tremendous Hamiltonians and to thank them for everything they do to help our city thrive.”

All Hamiltonians and members of the media are invited to attend the Levees. Attendees are encouraged to support local food banks by bringing a non-perishable food item.

Levee Dates

2025 Order of Hamilton recipients

Recipient biographies are available at Hamilton.ca/OrderofHamilton.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Mayor Horwath to present 20 outstanding residents with the Order of Hamilton

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.