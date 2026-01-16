USHBC Commends FCC for Action to Promote Competition, Protect Small Businesses, and Reduce Fraud

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) applauds the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for its recent decision to modernize and standardize mobile phone unlocking requirements. This practical step strengthens market competition, supports America’s small business community, and helps curb fraud and device-related theft.The FCC’s action waives an outdated regulatory provision adopted nearly two decades ago and aligns unlocking requirements across major wireless providers with current industry standards. By eliminating an uneven rule that applied to only one carrier, the Commission restored regulatory parity and closed a loophole that had been exploited by criminal networks engaged in theft and trafficking. Javier Palomarez , President & CEO of the USHBC, issued the following statement on behalf of the organization:“This is exactly what smart, common-sense policymaking should look like. Outdated and inconsistent rules distort competition and create unintended consequences, including higher prices for consumers. By ensuring all carriers are operating under the same modern framework, the FCC is promoting a healthier marketplace while reducing incentives for fraud and criminal activity.”Palomarez continued:“The former asymmetric application of unlocking rules resulted in consumer confusion and an unfair marketplace. If company X has control over devices sold at discounts for promotions that is different from company Y, company Y incurs more risk when running a promotion. Unlocking is a consumer right, however, a uniform policy is needed to ensure no one particular company is at a disadvantage. I applaud Chairman Carr for his decisive, strategic and common-sense approach to this critical issue.”To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) . The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

