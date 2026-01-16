SENTIA GABA Gold Named in Canyon Ranch’s 2026 Wellness Gold List

A Standout in Functional Non-Alcoholic Spirits, SENTIA GABA Gold joins Canyon Ranch’s curated picks for performance, sleep, and mental well-being

Canyon Ranch has set the standard for evidence‑led wellness for decades, seeing GABA Gold acknowledged in this way signals a real shift in how people think about what they drink and why.” — David Orren, CEO of SENTIA Spirits

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SENTIA GABA Gold, the flagship functional spirit from SENTIA Spirits, has been named to Canyon Ranch’s 2026 Wellness Gold List, joining a curated selection of best-in-class innovations across wellness, nutrition, sleep, and emotional well-being.Chosen by Canyon Ranch’s team of over 150 clinicians and wellness experts—as well as leading figures across medicine, performance, and editorial—the Gold List highlights products that deliver measurable, real-world results in supporting how people feel, function, and live. SENTIA GABA Gold was recognized for its ability to promote mood, relaxation, and clear-headed social connection, offering a new kind of drinking experience that supports wellbeing without alcohol.A Spirit Designed for How We Want to FeelSENTIA GABA Gold is a bold, citrus-forward functional spirit, created for moments of celebration and connection. Developed by neuroscientist and author Professor David Nutt, GABA Gold is one of three functional blends formulated to naturally support the GABA system, the brain’s pathway for calm, sociability, and stress relief.Alongside GABA Gold, SENTIA offers:• GABA Red – For evening wind-downs and deeper rest• GABA Black – For focus, clarity, and creative flowUnlike many alcohol alternatives, SENTIA is designed with a clear functional target: the brain’s GABA system, which plays a central role in relaxation, mood, and sociability. Drawing on deep expertise in neuropsychopharmacology, SENTIA delivers a more precise, intentional drinking experience—focused on how people want to feel, without the intoxication and health harms of alcohol.Award-Winning and Expert-EndorsedSENTIA’s growing reputation for innovation and effectiveness has been recognized internationally:• Gold – 2025 New York World Spirits Competition• Silver – L.A. Spirits AwardsWith this latest nod from Canyon Ranch—a global leader in integrative wellness and transformation—SENTIA further cements its position as a category-defining leader in functional drinks.AvailabilitySENTIA products are available in the U.S. via:• Amazon• Wholesale via Faire.com and Airgoods Media OpportunitiesContact our press team to request:• Samples of GABA Gold, Red or Black• Interviews with Professor David Nutt (Chief Scientific Officer) or David Orren (CEO, SENTIA Spirits)• Images or product informationAbout SENTIA SpiritsSENTIA Spirits is a UK-based functional drinks company combining neuroscience and nature to create non-alcoholic spirits that support connection, relaxation, and wellbeing. Co-founded by Professor David Nutt, one of the world’s leading experts on the science of alcohol and brain chemistry, SENTIA uses botanicals that activate the GABA system to offer a powerful alternative to traditional alcohol.Crafted for how you want to feel—calm, focused, connected—SENTIA drinks are vegan, gluten-free, low in calories, and free from added sugar or artificial ingredients.

