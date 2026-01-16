Indiana Dinosaur Museum Honors Martin Luther King Jr. Day with Community Donation Initiative

IDM Logo

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Indiana Dinosaur Museum is proud to announce a special community giveback initiative.

“Dr. King was a true American, and we believe it is our responsibility to help preserve and honor his legacy — especially here in South Bend.” — Mark Tarner, President Indiana Dinosaur Museum

SOUTH BEND, IN, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Indiana Dinosaur Museum is proud to announce a special community giveback initiative supporting the South Bend Martin Luther King Jr. Center.On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Indiana Dinosaur Museum will donate $5 from every paid admission directly to the South Bend Martin Luther King Jr. Center. This initiative reflects the museum’s ongoing commitment to education, community engagement and honoring the enduring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy is deeply important to the South Bend Chocolate Company and the Indiana Dinosaur Museum,” said Mark Tarner. “Dr. King was a true American, and we believe it is our responsibility to help preserve and honor his legacy — especially here in South Bend, where his message of unity, service, and equality continues to matter.”The South Bend Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Center serves as a vital community resource, offering programs and services that promote education, equity, and empowerment. Funds raised through museum admissions on MLK Day will directly support these efforts. Community members are encouraged to visit the Indiana Dinosaur Museum on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to enjoy a day of discovery while supporting an organization that helps carry forward Dr. King’s mission.The Indiana Dinosaur Museum opened in 2024. The museum houses one of the nation’s largest collections of dinosaur fossils. The South Bend Chocolate Company is an award-winning company with 15 stores spread over 3 states.

