Portfolio Manager, Robert Finley, Named Among Barrington Area Chamber Board Leadership for 2026

The chamber announces its 2026 board leadership, naming executive officers, returning directors, and advisory members.

BARRINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC) has announced its board leadership for 2026, naming investment management advisor Robert Finley among a group of executive officers, returning directors, new members, and advisory representatives drawn from across a diverse range of business and civic communities in the area.The chamber said the 2026 board represents a cross-section of local industries, including financial services, healthcare, banking, nonprofit organizations, education, and municipal government.The 2026 board will be formally inducted at the chamber’s Annual Dinner Celebration and Scholarship Fundraiser on Jan. 29, 2026, in Fox River Grove. According to the chamber, the annual event brings together business, community, and government leaders and raises funds for the Lauren Brown Memorial Scholarship Fund and for chamber programming that supports local businesses.Finley was named to the board’s leadership for the 2026 term as the chamber finalized its slate of executive officers and directors. As a portfolio manager and certified financial planner in Chicago, his role places him among board members drawn from financial services, healthcare, nonprofit organizations, and local government. Board members are responsible for guiding chamber initiatives, supporting small business programming, and strengthening partnerships throughout the region.In addition to its executive committee, the 2026 board includes returning directors from professional services firms, financial institutions, healthcare systems, and nonprofit organizations, as well as one new board member beginning a three-year term ending in December 2028. The chamber also confirmed the continuation of its advisory board, which includes representatives from local municipalities, school districts, higher education institutions, and public safety agencies.The chamber recognized two retiring board members for their service and contributions to the organization and the broader business community, citing their involvement in mentoring members, supporting events, and contributing time to chamber initiatives over several years.The Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce serves businesses throughout the surrounding communities through advocacy, education, networking, and community engagement. Additional information about the 2026 board leadership and the annual dinner event is available through the chamber.Virtue Asset Management is a Registered Investment Advisor located in Illinois. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. This release is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment, legal, or tax advice. All investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. No client experiences or investment results are referenced.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.