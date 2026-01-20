EasyDigz Introduces AI-Led Onboarding to Simplify Digital Setup and Outreach for Real Estate Brokers

EsyDigz logo Michael Walliser, CEO of EasyDigz

AI-led onboarding helps brokers launch personalized real estate websites in minutes

CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA, NC, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EasyDigz , a modern, all-in-one real estate platform, has introduced an AI-led onboarding capability designed to simplify how brokers set up their digital presence and communicate with buyers and sellers. The enhancement uses inbuilt AI to translate broker inputs into a personalized website, brand-aligned messaging and customized outreach across lead generation and transaction workflows.As brokers increasingly rely on digital channels to capture, engage, and convert buyers and sellers, many continue to face friction across both setup and communication. Generic templates, disconnected tools and one-size-fits-all messaging often fail to reflect a broker’s brand or service approach. According to research from the National Association of REALTORS® , saving time and improving efficiency remain the primary reasons real estate professionals adopt new technology, highlighting the need for solutions that simplify setup while maintaining consistency across client touchpoints.Industry research also points to a broader shift toward AI-enabled workflows. McKinsey research on generative AI in real estate notes that the technology has the potential to create significant value for the industry by improving workflows, customer engagement, and data-driven decision-making, while requiring practical implementation to realize those benefits.EasyDigz’s AI-led onboarding is designed to address these challenges by shifting personalization upstream. During onboarding, brokers complete a short, structured form that can typically be completed in just a few minutes, sharing key details about their market focus, professional specialization, brand preferences, communication style, and business goals. EasyDigz’s AI then uses these inputs to configure not only the broker’s website, but also the tone, voice, and messaging used across top-of-funnel lead generation and transaction management workflows.“Most brokers already know how they want to present themselves and communicate with clients, but today that intent often gets lost across templates, systems, and stages of the transaction,” said Michael Walliser, CEO of EasyDigz. “By capturing a broker’s inputs upfront, our AI ensures that everything from the website to outreach emails and transaction updates stays consistent with their brand and service approach. The goal is to help brokers move faster without losing their identity at any point in the buyer or seller journey.”As part of the platform, AI-customized templates are applied across multiple stages, including lead outreach, listing updates, and buyer and seller communications throughout the opportunity and transaction lifecycle. Emails and touchpoints generated by the system reflect the broker’s brand identity, positioning, and communication preferences captured during onboarding, reducing manual effort while maintaining a consistent client experience.The AI-led onboarding enhancement is now available to brokers using the EasyDigz platform as part of its white-labeled real estate solution.About EasyDigzEasyDigz is a modern, all-in-one real estate platform designed to support growing brokerages. It connects transactions, marketing automation, and team collaboration in a single, intuitive system built around brokerage workflows. By removing friction from day-to-day operations, EasyDigz enables teams to move faster, improve visibility across deals, and scale their business with confidence. To learn more, visit www.easydigz.com Media Contact:EasyDigz | pr@easydigz.com

