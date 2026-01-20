Kathy O'Neill of What's Next Transition Coaching Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SHELTER ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kathy O’Neill is the owner of a practice called What’s Next Transition Coaching. She is a woman who not only believes in embracing change, she actually chases it! Transformation has been the key to success in her own life, and it has now become her life’s work. Over the years, she earned a master’s in public health from Yale and had two successful careers before pursuing a career in coaching. Guiding transitions, she says, is her superpower.

People traditionally stick with what’s familiar and when they step away from what’s comfortable, fear can set in. Often, fears arise due to stories they have created about what they are or are not capable of. Kathy helps her clients gather the data that refutes these stories and provides tools to shift their mindset. They begin to recognize when their stories arise and can process the negative emotions in the moment. She thinks her greatest challenge and rewards have the same root: helping women to discover just how great they are and then compassionately supporting them to believe it. Once they get it, they are lighter and shine, they look at life with enthusiasm and curiosity, and they connect with their true selves. Even though clients reach out for help in moving through a major life change such as switching careers, Kathy sees herself as more of a transformational coach. Her goal is to set you up for any future change and this requires a change in how we feel about ourselves and what we are capable of. This work is the key to lifelong success.

Kathy has been such an advocate for women’s growth that Close Up Radio recently named her among their Empowering Women in America. She tells clients “We are all living in survival mode, balancing daily life demands, with outside challenges that can test us and give us anxiety. Give yourself grace for making it in this tough world. Let your voice be heard. And decide how you want to spend your existence: in the fear camp or the love camp.”

In her podcast, Kathy will discuss how this works and how she supports women in finding and understanding the source of their fears and stories. She will also talk about a new book that she contributed to entitled Midlife Reimagined: Making big change at any age. It’s a guide to awakening what’s next, partly by changing your internal narrative. It’s a way for people to find their joy on a daily basis.

Prior to becoming a coach, Kathy O’Neill worked as a film and video producer. It was there that she recognized a talent for getting to know people and making them feel comfortable so they can tell their story. She has an innate sense of how people feel and reading their emotions as they sit in front of a camera. Interviews became one of the favorite parts of her job and this skill has assisted her greatly in her coaching career.

We all judge ourselves, sometimes harshly, especially when sitting in front of a camera. Kathy guides clients on how to recognize when we judge ourselves and others. The stories we tell ourselves are deep rooted and a form of judgement. She helps clients realize that the stories they might be telling themselves are not necessarily true.

Kathy O’Neill is admired by clients and media alike and has returned to Close Up to continue conversations with Jim. She will bring the news team up to speed on the latest developments in her coaching practice. She hopes to inspire the same kind of awakening in listeners as she does with clients.

