Danny DeGennaro and Bob Weir paths crossed in the 80s Tribute for Grateful Dead Family Band 'Kingfish' Created in Honor

Paul Baroli Jr / Steve Shive / Michael O'Neill / Danny Galvano Kingfish Member Michael O'Neill performing Union Firehall NJ John Farmer Jr author of Way Too Fast signing books at Bucks County Community College

Kingfish Band had numerous versions over the years . Several original members join to create album in their honor.

"Way Too Fast" is a remarkable blend of biography and memoir that captures nothing less than the soul-of an artist, a fan, a community, and a generation.” — Mitchell Zuckoff, New York Times bestselling author

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 1980s were a time of musical experimentation and collaboration, and two iconic musicians, Danny DeGennaro and Bob Weir, crossed paths during this era as members of the Grateful Dead family band "Kingfish." As time went by, "Kingfish" evolved into several versions, always known for their fine guitar and vocal recordings. Now, as a tribute to the late Danny DeGennaro, original players and some new musicians have joined together to record several songs in his honor.The album, titled "Kingfish 2022 : A Tribute to Danny DeGennaro," was recorded and produced by John Austin Mulhern, a long-time friend and collaborator of DeGennaro's. The album features a mix of original songs and covers, all with a unique twist that pays homage to DeGennaro's musical style. Mulhern says, "This project was a labor of love for all of us. Danny was a true talent and it was an honor to work on this tribute album with such talented musicians."The album features a mix of original "Kingfish" members, including Michael O'Neill , Steve Shive, as well as new additions such as Paul Baroli Jr and Dan Galvano. Each musician brings their own unique sound and style to the album, creating a diverse and dynamic tribute to DeGennaro. The album also includes a special bonus track, a live recording of "Jump for Joy" featuring Michael O'Neill on lead vocals and guitar."Kingfish 2022 : A Tribute to Danny DeGennaro" was released on Feb 20 which would have been DeGennaro's 67th birthday. The album is available on all major streaming platforms and physical copies can be purchased through the DannyDegennaro.org website. All the proceeds from the album will be donated to the Danny DeGennaro Foundation, which supports music education for underprivileged youth. This album serves as a fitting tribute to the late Danny DeGennaro and his impact on the music world, and is a must-listen for any fan of "Kingfish" or the Grateful Dead family. "Way Too Fast" by John Farmer Jr. ( An American Reckoning: The Lifeand Music of Danny DeGennaro Amazon Book Link

Jump for Joy by Kingfish Performed by Michael O'Neill / Steven Shive

