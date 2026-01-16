Aquablation Therapy Market Expected to Reach USD 7,055.1 Million by 2036 as Robotic Transforms BPH Treatment Standards

Aquablation Therapy Market

The aquablation therapy market is projected to grow from USD 2,192.0 million in 2026 to USD 7,055.1 million by 2036, at a CAGR of 12.4%.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aquablation therapy market is entering a transformative phase of institutional adoption, with its valuation expected to reach USD 2,192.0 million by the end of 2026. New market analysis projects this momentum will carry the sector to USD 7,055.1 million by 2036, representing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4% over the ten-year forecast period.

This significant growth is fundamentally driven by a paradigm shift in how healthcare providers manage Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH). As aging male populations increasingly demand treatments that prioritize the preservation of sexual function and urinary continence, aquablation—a heat-free, robotically controlled waterjet ablation—is emerging as the high-precision alternative to traditional thermal and manual resection techniques.

Who, What, and Why: The Shift to Robotic Waterjet Ablation

Aquablation therapy is an advanced, minimally invasive procedure that combines real-time ultrasound imaging with automated robotic execution. Unlike conventional transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) or laser-based modalities, which are highly dependent on the surgeon’s manual dexterity and visual estimation, aquablation allows for a standardized, software-mapped approach to tissue removal.

Core Benefits Driving Clinical Adoption:

• Enhanced Surgical Precision: The system uses high-velocity saline jets guided by real-time ultrasound to remove tissue with consistent depth and contour, regardless of prostate size or anatomy.

• Functional Outcome Preservation: Because the procedure is non-thermal, it eliminates the risk of heat-related damage to surrounding nerves, supporting high rates of ejaculatory and continence preservation.

• Operational Efficiency: Automated planning reduces operative variability, allowing hospitals to optimize surgical schedules, reduce anesthesia time, and improve bed utilization through faster patient discharge.

• Standardized Learning Curve: The robotic interface minimizes the "surgeon-dependent" factor, enabling healthcare systems to achieve reproducible outcomes across diverse surgical teams.

Market Dynamics: Infrastructure and Component Demand

The market's trajectory is strategically shaped by a transition toward durable robotic platforms and high-volume consumables. Demand is currently segmented across several key technological and care-setting categories:

• Aquablation Consoles (36.0% Share): As the primary capital equipment enabling robotic waterjet ablation and imaging integration, consoles anchor the market’s infrastructure.

• BPH Management (72.0% Application Share): The primary driver of utilization remains symptomatic prostate enlargement, where aquablation’s ability to treat large prostates without increasing complications provides a significant competitive edge.

• Specialty Settings: While hospitals lead with a 46.0% share due to existing infrastructure, specialty urology clinics (34.0%) and ambulatory surgical centers (14.0%) are the fastest-growing segments as the procedure moves toward outpatient pathways.

The demand for these systems is reinforced by procedural efficiency requirements. Adoption decisions are increasingly shaped by capital deployment capacity and procedure volume thresholds rather than a broad expansion of general urology infrastructure.

Global Expansion: India, Brazil, and China Lead Growth

While the United States remains a cornerstone of the market with a 10.8% CAGR—supported by established robotic infrastructure and reimbursement alignment—emerging economies are experiencing the highest acceleration due to private sector modernization:

• India (14.9% CAGR): Growth is fueled by the expansion of private tertiary urology centers and high BPH case volumes in metropolitan hubs.

• Brazil (14.4% CAGR): Modernization of urology departments and a strong patient preference for faster postoperative recovery are driving technology selection.

• China (14.0% CAGR): Tertiary hospital systems are integrating aquablation within minimally invasive surgery programs to manage a rapidly aging population through centralized procurement models.

• Germany (10.7% CAGR): Expansion remains steady, shaped by structured adoption in certified centers and statutory insurance coverage for specific clinical indications.

Strategic Competitive Landscape

The competitive environment features a mix of specialized robotic pioneers and diversified medical technology giants. PROCEPT BioRobotics maintains a leading position through its dedicated aquablation platform. Other key contributors to the global ecosystem include Medtronic, Olympus, Boston Scientific, and Karl Storz, who provide the visualization systems, endoscopic instrumentation, and ancillary technologies necessary for modern urology suites.

Competitive differentiation in 2026 centers on clinical outcome consistency, training infrastructure, and the ability to provide long-term service support. As the industry moves away from labor-intensive manual resection, aquablation is being positioned not merely as an alternative, but as a structured standard within minimally invasive BPH treatment pathways.

About the Aquablation Therapy Market Analysis

This report, last updated on January 15, 2026, provides a comprehensive analysis of the global aquablation therapy landscape. It evaluates market value, regional growth drivers, and the technological convergence of robotics and real-time imaging in urological care.

