Supernormal Unveils State of Meetings 2026: 50.9M Hours Analysis Shows Meetings Getting Shorter

New research reveals how AI is reshaping the way teams capture, process, and act on meeting insights — and why the productivity divide is only accelerating.

New research reveals meetings have transformed as AI adoption accelerates, with duration down 8% and weekly meeting time down 21%

The trillion-dollar question has always been whether meetings create value or destroy it. This data shows organizations are finally answering that question.” — Colin Treseler, CEO and Co-founder of Supernormal

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supernormal has released its State of Meetings 2026 report, analyzing 50.9 million hours of meeting data from its AI notetaker and Radiant Mac app to reveal a fundamental shift in how knowledge workers collaborate. The findings show meetings are becoming shorter, smaller, and increasingly powered by AI.

Key Findings at a Glance

Meeting duration down 8 percent: Average meetings dropped from 51 minutes (2023) to 47 minutes (2025). Time in meetings down 21 percent: Workers now spend 6.0 hours weekly in meetings, down from 7.6 hours in 2024. Fewer meetings overall: Annual meetings per person fell from 516 (2024) to 489 (2025). AI artifacts generated instantly: 69 percent of AI-assisted meetings produce actionable outputs with zero wait time. Smaller attendee lists: Average meeting size dropped from 8.2 to 7.8 participants.

The Intentional Meeting Era

The data reveals a dramatic reversal in meeting culture. In 2024, 76 percent of organizations increased meeting volume. By 2025, that trend flipped: 60 percent of organizations decreased meetings while only 34 percent added more.

"The trillion-dollar question has always been whether meetings create value or destroy it," said Colin Treseler, CEO and Co-founder of Supernormal. "This data shows organizations are finally answering that question. They are cutting the meetings that waste time and keeping the ones that drive decisions."

AI Transforms Meetings From Capture to Action

The report reveals that AI is reshaping what happens after meetings end. Among AI-assisted meetings: 69 percent generate actionable artifacts automatically; 89 percent of artifacts are meeting summaries; 6 percent are email drafts ready for review; median time to first draft is 0 minutes.

Additional Trends

Friday is fading: Only 16 percent of meetings happen on Fridays, while Tuesday leads at 21 percent. External collaboration rising: 46 percent of meetings now include outside participants, up from 43 percent. One-on-ones growing: Now represent 23 percent of all meetings, signaling a shift toward focused conversations.

About the Research

The State of Meetings 2026 report analyzes anonymized, aggregated meeting data from Supernormal's products, including its Mac app, Radiant, spanning 2023 to 2025. The dataset represents 50.9 million hours across organizations of varying sizes and industries.

About Radiant

Radiant is an AI workspace and meeting assistant that transforms conversations into action. The platform automatically generates summaries, action items, and follow-up content, helping teams spend less time documenting and more time doing.

About Supernormal

Supernormal is the company behind Radiant, building AI-powered tools that help teams work smarter. Used by 700k+ organizations globally, Supernormal's tools have captured millions of hours of conversations, providing the foundation for the State of Meetings research.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.