Global Mouthfeel Enhancers Market to Near $3.7B by 2036 as Texture Optimization Gains Strategic Importance

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mouthfeel enhancers market is expected to experience sustained growth over the next decade as food and beverage manufacturers intensify reformulation efforts to meet evolving nutritional, regulatory, and consumer expectations. Market projections indicate that the sector will expand from USD 1,760.0 million in 2026 to approximately USD 3,729.9 million by 2036, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%.

This growth trajectory underscores the rising importance of texture and sensory perception in product development, particularly as manufacturers reduce sugar, fat, and other traditional components that historically contributed to mouthfeel. As reformulated and functional products become mainstream, mouthfeel enhancers are increasingly viewed as enabling technologies rather than optional additives.

Market Context: Reformulation Without Compromising Sensory Experience

Across global food and beverage markets, reformulation has shifted from a niche initiative to an industry-wide mandate. Public health policies, sugar reduction targets, and growing consumer awareness of nutrition have pushed manufacturers to redesign products while maintaining taste and texture.

Mouthfeel enhancers play a critical role in this transition by restoring creaminess, viscosity, lubrication, and body that may otherwise be lost during reformulation. These ingredients are now integral to the success of reduced-calorie beverages, plant-based alternatives, high-protein products, and fortified foods, where sensory quality directly influences acceptance and repeat purchase.

Product Segmentation Highlights

Hydrocolloids Lead Product Adoption

By product type, hydrocolloids account for approximately 34% of the market, reflecting their versatility in texture modification and stabilization across a wide range of formulations. Starch-based enhancers represent 26%, followed by protein-based solutions at 22%, fat replacers at 12%, and other specialized enhancer systems comprising the remaining share.

The dominance of hydrocolloids reflects their effectiveness in delivering mouthfeel consistency under varying processing and storage conditions, particularly in reduced-sugar and reduced-fat applications.

Powdered Formats Dominate Commercial Use

In terms of form, powdered mouthfeel enhancers account for roughly 48% of market usage, driven by ease of handling, formulation flexibility, and extended shelf stability. Liquid formats represent 39%, offering rapid dispersion in beverage and dairy systems, while granular forms hold 13%, favored in applications requiring controlled dosing and processing efficiency.

Application Landscape: Broad and Expanding Use Cases

Mouthfeel enhancers are deployed across a diverse set of applications, reflecting their growing relevance to both mass-market and specialized products:

• Beverages (31%): Used to improve body and smoothness in functional, low-sugar, and protein-enriched drinks.

• Dairy Products (24%): Support creaminess and viscosity in yogurts, flavored milks, and dairy alternatives.

• Bakery and Confectionery (19%): Enhance moisture retention and textural consistency.

• Processed Foods (16%): Improve mouthfeel in sauces, soups, and ready-to-eat meals.

• Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals (10%): Increase oral acceptability and patient compliance.

This wide application base highlights the role of mouthfeel enhancers as cross-category formulation tools rather than category-specific solutions.

Regional Growth Trends

Emerging and developed markets are contributing differently to global growth. India and China are projected to record the fastest expansion, with estimated CAGRs of 9.3% and 9.0%, respectively, supported by urbanization, expanding middle-class consumption, and rising demand for fortified foods and beverages.

Other key markets include Brazil (8.6%), the United States (7.4%), and the United Kingdom (7.2%), where growth is influenced by nutrition labeling reforms, sugar taxation, clean-label expectations, and the rapid expansion of plant-based and functional product categories.

Competitive Landscape and Market Dynamics

The competitive environment is characterized by global ingredient suppliers with diversified portfolios and strong formulation support capabilities. Market participants focus on developing mouthfeel solutions that perform reliably under processing stress, comply with regulatory standards, and align with clean-label and transparency demands.

Innovation is increasingly centered on multifunctional systems that combine texture enhancement with nutritional or functional benefits, enabling manufacturers to streamline formulations while meeting performance and labeling objectives.

Outlook Through 2036

As reformulation continues to shape the future of food and beverage innovation, mouthfeel enhancers are expected to remain a critical component of product development strategies. The market’s projected growth reflects not only rising demand but also the increasing complexity of delivering desirable sensory experiences within tighter nutritional and regulatory constraints.

For industry leaders, investors, and product developers, mouthfeel optimization is emerging as a key differentiator in competitive and health-driven markets worldwide.

