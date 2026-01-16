GatorPAC Chairman Retired Colonel Rob Maness Endorses Rodney Walker for U.S. Senate in Alabama Republican Primary

Rodney Walker is the kind of proven, self-made leader Alabama needs in the U.S. Senate” — Retired Colonel Rob Maness, GatorPAC Chairman

GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Rob Maness, a 32-year combat veteran and Chairman of GatorPAC and its Veterans Leadership Fund, today announced his endorsement of Alabama businessman and cattleman Rodney Walker in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate.With Senator Tommy Tuberville opting to run for Governor of Alabama in 2026, the open Senate seat presents a critical opportunity to elect a true America First conservative who will fight for Alabama's families, farmers, and values in Washington."Rodney Walker is the kind of proven, self-made leader Alabama needs in the U.S. Senate," said Colonel Rob Maness. "As a successful businessman and rancher, Rodney has built thriving enterprises from the ground up, created jobs, and understands the real-world challenges facing our rural communities, energy independence, and agricultural heritage. He's not a career politician beholden to D.C. insiders—he's a conservative outsider ready to secure the border, cut reckless spending, protect our Second Amendment rights, and stand unapologetically for Alabama's conservative principles. In a field crowded with establishment figures, Rodney Walker stands out as a battle-tested problem-solver who will drain the swamp and put America First. GatorPAC proudly endorses him because he embodies the constitutional conservative values we fight for every day."GatorPAC, dedicated to electing America First candidates and veteran leaders who uphold the Constitution and champion liberty, sees Rodney Walker as a strong ally in defending national security, fiscal responsibility, and traditional American freedoms.Rodney Walker welcomed the endorsement, stating: "I'm honored to have the support of Colonel Rob Maness and GatorPAC. As a retired combat veteran and staunch conservative, Colonel Maness knows what it takes to lead with courage and integrity. Together, we'll bring common-sense Alabama values to Washington and continue the fight started by leaders like Coach Tuberville."The Alabama Republican Primary is scheduled for May 19, 2026.About GatorPACGatorPAC is a political action committee focused on supporting constitutional conservative and veteran candidates for public office. It advocates for strong national defense, limited government, and America First policies.

