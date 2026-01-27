PrintForm Releases New E-Book: 7 Critical Steps to Injection Molding Success in a Post-COVID Manufacturing World

Your Trusted Manufacturing Partner 7 Critical Steps to Injection Molding Success in a Post-COVID World

ALTANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PrintForm , a cloud manufacturing partner supporting custom plastic and metal part production, has announced the release of a new e-book titled “7 Critical Steps to Injection Molding Success in a Post-COVID Manufacturing World.” The publication examines how manufacturers can adapt injection molding strategies to remain reliable, scalable, and resilient amid ongoing global uncertainty.The e-book is now available for download:The COVID-19 pandemic exposed structural vulnerabilities across global manufacturing supply chains, particularly in injection molding programs that were optimized primarily for cost and stability. Material shortages, tooling delays, labor disruptions, and fragmented supplier relationships highlighted the need for a more resilient approach to manufacturing decision-making.PrintForm’s newly released e-book addresses these challenges by presenting a structured, systems-level framework for injection molding success in the post-COVID era. Rather than focusing on isolated improvements, the publication examines how design, tooling, materials, processes, quality systems, and supply chain collaboration must work together to support long-term production continuity.“Manufacturers today are operating in a fundamentally different environment than they were before 2020,” said Ron Hollis, Chief Mentor at PrintForm. “Injection molding success now depends on how well organizations manage risk, flexibility, and collaboration across the entire production lifecycle, not just on cost efficiency.”The e-book outlines seven critical steps that reflect this shift. These include re-engineering product design for manufacturability and resilience, treating tooling as a strategic asset rather than a one-time procurement, building material flexibility to manage resin volatility, and standardizing processes through automation and data-driven optimization. Additional chapters focus on prevention-based quality control, collaborative supply chain partnerships, and long-term resilience planning through scenario analysis and digital visibility.Each chapter, draws on real-world manufacturing challenges observed during and after the pandemic, offering practical guidance for organizations navigating unpredictable demand, constrained resources, and evolving customer expectations. The content is designed to support leaders responsible for engineering, operations, procurement, and supply chain strategy.According to PrintForm, one of the central themes of the e-book is the importance of early and ongoing collaboration between product teams and manufacturing partners. When design, tooling, and material decisions are made in isolation, organizations often encounter avoidable delays and rework later in the production cycle. Collaborative approaches, by contrast, help identify risks earlier and improve overall execution reliability.The publication also highlights how data, automation, and preventive quality systems play an increasingly important role in reducing operational dependency on labor availability and manual oversight - factors that remain unpredictable in many regions.The e-book is intended for manufacturers across industries such as medical, aerospace, robotics, automotive, energy, and consumer products. It is suitable for companies recovering from recent disruptions as well as those planning new product launches or scaling existing programs.

