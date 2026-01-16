Retired Colonel Rob Maness, Chairman of GatorPAC Veterans Leadership Fund, Endorses Joshua McKee in Alabama GOP Primary

Retired Colonel Rob Maness, Endorses Joshua McKee in Alabama's 1st Congressional District Republican Primary

As a fellow veteran who has dedicated my life to serving this nation, I know the kind of battle-tested leadership America needs in Congress” — Retired Colonel Rob Maness, GatorPAC Chairman

GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Rob Maness, a 32-year combat veteran and Chairman of GatorPAC and its Veterans Leadership Fund, today announced his endorsement of Joshua McKee in the Republican Primary for Alabama's 1st Congressional District.Joshua McKee, a decorated Green Beret, Bronze Star recipient, and 25-year Army Special Forces veteran, is running on an America First platform to secure our borders, defend constitutional freedoms, support veterans, and fight for fiscal responsibility in Washington."As a fellow veteran who has dedicated my life to serving this nation, I know the kind of battle-tested leadership America needs in Congress," said Colonel Rob Maness. "Joshua McKee is a proven warrior—a disabled veteran with the courage, resilience, and commitment to put Alabama families first. His service in Special Forces, his unwavering faith, and his determination to drain the swamp make him the clear choice to represent Alabama's 1st District. GatorPAC and the Veterans Leadership Fund are proud to endorse Joshua McKee because he will fight tirelessly for national security, limited government, and the values that make our country great."The Veterans Leadership Fund, an initiative of GatorPAC, is dedicated to electing principled veterans who advocate for liberty, constitutional principles, and America First policies."I am deeply honored to receive the endorsement of Colonel Rob Maness and the support of GatorPAC and the Veterans Leadership Fund," said Joshua McKee. "As a Green Beret, I learned that true leadership means putting mission and people above self. In Congress, I'll carry that same ethos to Washington—fighting for secure borders, strong families, and the freedoms we've sacrificed to protect."The Republican Primary for Alabama's 1st Congressional District is scheduled for May 19, 2026.For more information on GatorPAC and the Veterans Leadership Fund, visit www.gatorpac.com For more on Joshua McKee's campaign, visit his campaign website.Contact: info@gatorpac.com

