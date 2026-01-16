Truck1 Aligns with Africa's Major Tech Expo WAM Morocco 2026

As media partner of WAM Morocco 2026, Truck1 strengthens the expo’s reach among transport and machinery professionals worldwide.

CASABLANCA, MOROCCO, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From January 20-22, 2026, Casablanca will host WAM Morocco, the continent's flagship event for advanced manufacturing and future mobility. The expo has enlisted Truck1 as its media partner to engage the professional transport sector within this broader industrial innovation ecosystem.WAM Morocco, expecting over 350 exhibitors and 20,000 visitors, will showcase quantum computing, mixed reality, and mobility tech. The event features four co-located segments: World Advanced Future Mobility, World Green Energy, World Pharma Manufacturing, and World Digital Food Hub.As a media partner, Truck1 reinforces the expo's reach, leveraging its platform of 380,000+ vehicle and machinery offers. It serves as a meeting point for sellers and buyers worldwide, providing a multi-lingual interface and AI-driven tools for a frictionless experience.

