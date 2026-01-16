Semper Velocity Management Accelerates Growth with 2025 Florida Relocation and Lumen Fiber+ Campaign

Semper Velocity Management relocates to Florida, driving rapid growth and success with its Lumen Fiber+ campaign and expanded team.

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Semper Velocity Management Announces 2025 Florida Relocation and Accelerated Growth Through Lumen Fiber+ CampaignSemper Velocity Management announced the successful relocation of its operations from Nebraska to Florida in 2025, a strategic transition that has quickly become a turning point for the organization’s trajectory. Now operating from Fort Myers, Florida, the company reports rapid expansion in both team development and market performance, fueled by a stronger regional presence and a sharpened campaign focus.Since establishing its Florida base, Semper Velocity Management has aligned its growth strategy with telecommunications partners and customer-facing execution, an approach consistent with the company’s stated vision of serving as a leading marketing partner for telecom companies through strategies that support long-term success.A Strategic Move from Nebraska to FloridaThe relocation to Florida was designed to create a stronger platform for scale, expanding market access, supporting recruiting momentum, and enabling the organization to build faster in a high-opportunity environment. Fort Myers has become the new home base for the company’s operations and the foundation for its next stage of development.Relocation as a Launchpad for ScaleMoving from Nebraska to Florida created immediate operational upside for Semper Velocity Management. The company reports that growth accelerated after the move, driven by stronger territory momentum and increased capacity to build a larger team. The shift also provided a clearer runway for leadership development, allowing the organization to focus on both production and internal advancement.Building a Stronger Operating Base in Fort MyersWith its Florida presence established, Semper Velocity Management has focused on strengthening core execution standards and increasing the consistency of its customer-facing outreach. The move has also supported the operational structure needed for sustained growth, creating room for a stronger training environment, clearer performance expectations, and a day-to-day rhythm that supports scaling without losing consistency.Growing with Lumen Fiber Optic InternetFollowing the relocation, Semper Velocity Management made a focused campaign transition that helped accelerate production and strengthen growth direction. By aligning with a high-demand connectivity offering, the organization was able to increase momentum in the field while building a stronger relationship with its campaign partner.A Campaign Shift That Created New MomentumAfter establishing operations in Florida, Semper Velocity Management switched campaigns to Lumen Fiber Optic Internet, aligning with a product category built on fiber connectivity and modern infrastructure.This campaign shift has served as a catalyst for measurable progress, giving teams a clear focus and strengthening the organization’s ability to scale output as its footprint grows.As the company continues to refine execution and training systems, the campaign partnership has supported a clear forward direction, one based on consistent customer conversations and stronger performance standards.Measurable Results: 95 Customer Applications CompletedMost recently, Semper Velocity Management completed 95 customer applications, successfully getting those customers signed up with Lumen. This milestone reflects increasing operational capacity, stronger team coordination, and improved momentum as the office continues to grow.The organization credits this progress to disciplined execution, clear communication, and a customer-first approach, principles that also align with how Semper Velocity describes its work supporting engagement and business success through sales and marketing solutions.Operational Growth and Team DevelopmentBeyond campaign production, Semper Velocity Management’s growth story in Florida is also being defined by internal development. As the team expands, the organization is strengthening its structure with systems that support long-term consistency, leadership readiness, and scalable performance across the office.Rapid Office Expansion After the MoveSemper Velocity Management describes its team as passionate, experienced, and committed to delivering results through collaborative strategy and execution.That foundation has enabled the company to scale rapidly in Florida, where the office has grown quickly following the relocation. As the office increases production and develops talent, the organization is also building an environment where new team members can ramp effectively and contribute to output without compromising standards.Building a Leadership PipelineAlongside field momentum, Semper Velocity Management is projected to complete its first management promotion this year, a major internal benchmark that reflects stable production and team growth. This signals that the office is building depth, developing leaders internally, and creating the structure needed to support additional expansion. With the team continuing to grow, the company expects leadership development to remain a key focus as it scales.Looking AheadWith its base established in Fort Myers and strong momentum through its Lumen campaign transition, Semper Velocity Management is entering its next phase, focused on sustained production, deeper leadership development, and continued expansion. The relocation from Nebraska to Florida has proven to be a defining turning point, one that has accelerated both performance and organizational readiness.Looking forward, Semper Velocity Management is focused on maintaining consistency as volume increases, strengthening systems, continuing to develop leaders, and sustaining the execution standards that have fueled its progress since the move.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.