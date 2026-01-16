Looper Insights Introduces Advanced Content Type & Genre Filtering to Its Merchandising Platform

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Looper Insights, the leading CTV merchandising analytics platform, today announced the launch of a new Content Type and Genre filtering capability within its Merchandising module, giving customers enhanced visibility into how different types of content are merchandised on the TV screens. As a result, studios, streamers, and broadcasters can conduct more accurate competitive analyses, make strategic decisions more quickly, and measure CTV merchandising more effectively.The new feature allows customers to filter merchandising placements by Content Type (App, Movie, TV Show) and Sub Content Type (App Bundles, Content Bundles) to isolate how different types of content are promoted on CTV home screens, whether that’s apps vs. movies or individual titles vs. bundles. Users can select a single option, multiple categories, or view all content types at once, enabling highly tailored, comparable analysis of their own and competitors' placements. This level of visibility is critical in an environment where home-screen real estate directly impacts content discovery, viewer engagement, and revenue.“Merchandising is no longer one-size-fits-all,” said Lucas Bertrand, Founder & CEO of Looper Insights. “Platforms promote apps, movies, and TV shows very differently, and now our customers can quantify those differences. This feature gives teams a clearer view of how content is surfaced, not just where, turning merchandising data into actionable insights.”In addition to Content Type filtering, Looper has introduced a Genre dropdown within the Merchandising tab, allowing users to analyze placements by genre with the same flexible single-select, multi-select, or ‘select all’ functionality.The platform currently supports 30+ genres across a broad range of content categories. This enables teams to understand how different genres are prioritized across home screens, carousels, and promotional rows and whether execution aligns with audience demand, seasonality, or major content launches.“Whether you’re evaluating an app bundle strategy, tracking genre-specific promotion, or benchmarking against competitors, this new feature brings more clarity to how content is positioned on CTV platforms,” added Bertrand. “It’s another step in our mission to make CTV merchandising performance measurable, comparable, and actionable.”At launch, Content Type, Sub Content Type, and Genre filters are available within Looper’s Merchandising module. For more information, visit: looperinsights.com About Looper InsightsLooper Insights is the CTV merchandising analytics platform trusted by the world's leading studios, streamers, broadcasters, and regulators, including Amazon Prime Video, Disney, TNT, NBCU, ITVX, and Ofcom. We track how and where content appears across hundreds of connected TV devices in more than 25 countries, transforming visibility into measurable performance through our proprietary MPV™ (Media Placement Value) framework. From blockbuster launches to live sports, Looper helps marketing, content, and operations teams see what's promoted, prove what works, and act on it, all in real-time. Looper Insights’ award-winning products include the Sports Visibility Tracker, a recipient of the TVBEurope Media & Entertainment: Best in Market Award, and the AI Strategy Planner, named a Top 20 Game-Changing Use of AI by Media Play News.Media Contact:Tracy Akselrud, Looper Insights, 1 3107091560, tracy.akselrud@looperinsights.com, https://looperinsights.com/

