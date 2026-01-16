Dubai Claims Its Place as The Global Food Capital as Homegrown Chefs Take Centre Stage at Dubai World Cuisine By Gulfood

The world takes a seat at Dubai’s table as homegrown and globally acclaimed chefs redefine Dubai’s culinary identity as the new global capital of gastronomy

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dubai’s rise as one of the world’s most influential gastronomic capital will be on full display at Dubai World Cuisine, the flagship culinary platform hosted within Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 26 – 30 January 2026 by Gulfood. Uniting over 70 chefs shaping Dubai’s culinary identity, from more than 30 nationalities, the programme will see these iconic figures take to the stage to demonstrate their signature dishes live, engage directly with industry audiences and open new commercial conversations. Marking Dubai’s evolution from a world-class dining capital to global flavour influencer, Dubai World Cuisine by Gulfood 2026 unites Michelin-starred chefs and globally celebrated talent creating original concepts shaped by the city’s multicultural fabric. A culinary destination where world-class excellence and homegrown talent now set the global benchmark.Crucially, Dubai World Cuisine by Gulfood 2026 places homegrown chefs such as Salam Dakkak, Hattem Mattar and collectives like Ojina Jeju alongside internationally celebrated names including Nina Métayer, World’s Best Pastry Chef and Antonio Bachour, one of the most celebrated pastry chefs in the world. Chefs who have built their careers in Dubai including, Brando Moros of 11 Woodfire (1 Michelin Star), Daniel Birk of Row on 45 (2 Michelin Stars, 4 Toques) and Solemann Haddad of Moonrise (1 Michelin Star, 3 Toques) demonstrate how global technique and local context combine to create something distinctly new.A Rolodex of the Most Esteemed Chefs in the WorldThe calibre of chefs participating in Dubai World Cuisine by Gulfood 2026 reflects the maturity of Dubai’s hospitality ecosystem. Across the programme are recipients of the World’s Best Pastry Chef (World’s 50 Best Restaurants), World’s Best Pastry Chef & Pastry Innovator, Gault & Millau Pastry Chef of the Year, Best Female Chef - MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants, top-ranked restaurants in MENA’s 50 Best, alongside chefs holding multiple Bib Gourmands, Gault & Millau Toques and Michelin Stars.Other standout names shaping the 2026 edition are Chris Malone of Dinner by Heston Blumenthal (1 Michelin Star), Jesús Lobato of Smoked Room (1 Michelin Star), Saverio Sbaragli of Al Muntaha (1 Michelin Star, 4 Toques) and Tristin Farmer of Maison Dali (former 3 Michelin Stars). They are joined by influential voices shaping modern dining and culture, from Grégoire Berger and Kyung Soo Moon to social-first culinary figures such as Chef Shaheen, whose reach reflects the evolving ways chefs now connect with audiences and Dmitriy Vinokurov, Krasota Dubai, merging haute cuisine and visual art.A City Narrated by Flavour, Culture and CuisineThe 2026 edition will feature seven Michelin-star chefs, 80 masterclasses, workshops and live demonstrations, and 10 curated panels and debates, spanning more than 30 cuisines and culinary expressions including, ultra-fine dining, modern pastry, neighbourhood restaurants, coffee culture, mixology, zero-alcohol innovation and cross-cultural cuisine.Hosted inside Gulfood, the world’s leading food and beverage trade event, Dubai World Cuisine places chefs at the heart of the global industry conversation, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a city exporting culinary talent, ideas and influence on the world.Gulfood 2026 takes place from 26–30 January across Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai.For more information and to register, visit: www.gulfood.com – ENDS –About GulfoodGulfood 2026, taking place from 26–30 January, marks the 31st edition of the world’s largest and most influential F&B sourcing and innovation event. With 8,500+ exhibitors, 195 countries, 240,000 sqm across Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) at Expo City Dubai, and five first-time sectors, Gulfood 2026 reinforces Dubai’s position as the global headquarters of food trade and food intelligence.For further information, please contact:Orient Planet Group (OPG)Tel: +971 4 4562888Email: media@orientplanet.comWebsite: www.orientplanet.com For more information, visit Gulfood on:Website: https://www.gulfood.com/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gulfood Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Gulfood Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Gulfood Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@gulfood6596 X: https://x.com/gulfood

