Retired Colonel Rob Maness, Chairman of GatorPAC, Endorses Daniel Betts for Congress in Texas' 22nd District GOP Primary

GULFPORT, LA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Rob Maness, a 32-year combat veteran and Chairman of GatorPAC, today announced his endorsement of Daniel Betts in the Republican primary for U.S. Congress in Texas' 22nd Congressional District.GatorPAC, a political action committee dedicated to electing America First candidates who champion constitutional principles, limited government, and veteran leadership, recognizes Daniel Betts as a strong conservative fighter committed to putting America First."Daniel Betts is the kind of principled leader we need in Washington to drain the swamp and restore accountability," said Colonel Rob Maness. "His dedication to defending personal freedoms, reducing federal overreach, and upholding traditional American values aligns perfectly with GatorPAC's mission. I am proud to endorse him and urge Republicans in Texas District 22 to support his campaign."In response to the endorsement, Daniel Betts stated: "I am proud to have earned the support of GatorPAC. Their mission to put America First policies in place is already my mission, and I am honored to be able to carry the torch for them in my run for Congress. With their support I will be able to continue fighting to reduce the overreach of the federal government in our lives and champion the ideals of personal freedom and responsibility that make traditional American conservative values the best balm for what ails our country in Washington DC."Daniel Betts is a Republican candidate running to represent Texas' 22nd District, which includes parts of Fort Bend, Brazoria, and Harris counties. The Republican primary election will be held in March 2026.For more information about GatorPAC, visit www.gatorpac.com For more information about Daniel Betts' campaign, visit his official campaign website.

