Minister Han and UEFA President Čeferin on sport as a country's strategic investment

SLOVENIA, January 15 - The discussion focused on the future of Slovenian sport, its financing, and the role of the state and businesses in ensuring a long-term competitive sports system.

Minister Han said that sport in Slovenia was not just about achieving top results but an important social and economic pillar. He went on to stress that the state had significantly increased funding of sport over the last three years – from €22 to €59 million annually – and that investment growth must continue. Furthermore, top results will not be possible in the future, if Slovenia invests less public funds in sport than its comparable competitors do. According to Minister Han, a small country that wants to remain successful also in the future must increase its investment in sport above average, the goal being to achieve €100 million in annual funding from the budget of the ministry responsible for sport. He underlined that sport was an investment in people's health, social cohesion and the economy.

Minister Han and UEFA President Čeferin agreed that Slovenian athletes are Slovenia's greatest ambassadors abroad and one of the key factors for Slovenia's visibility in the world. They also raised the issue of demographic challenges facing Slovenia, and the importance of getting children and young people to participate in sports programmes at an early age.

Minister Han mentioned the economic impact of investment in sport, highlighting the fact that every euro invested in sport brings €1.7 in return. He also emphasised the lack of major private investment in sport, saying that further development of sport would require a broader dialogue between ministries, particularly in the area of tax policy.

UEFA President Čeferin said that Slovenia had made visible progress in recent years, but warned that without adequate systemic incentives, Slovenian sport would not be competitive in the long run.

Sport must continue to be recognised as a strategic development area and an important part of the country's social and economic policies, concluded Minister Han.