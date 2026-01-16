Joint statement of the Canada-China Leaders' Meeting

CANADA, January 16 - Leaders welcomed the progress made in recent bilateral dialogues. They committed to strengthening exchanges at all levels and to advancing outcomes in the following areas:

Macroeconomic engagement: The two sides decided to reinvigorate the high-level Canada-China Economic and Financial Strategic Dialogue (EFSD) to discuss wide ranging related issues to strengthen bilateral economic relations.

Economic and trade cooperation: Leaders committed to strengthening the economic and trade partnership between Canada and China and welcomed progress in the negotiations to resolve trade issues. The two sides committed to expanding bilateral trade, strengthening two-way investment, and deepening cooperation in diverse sectors of mutual interest. The two sides reaffirmed the importance of a fair and open business environment for enterprises of both countries, and committed to addressing economic and trade issues of mutual concern through constructive consultation, including through a renewed Canada-China Joint Economic and Trade Commission (JETC). Leaders welcomed the signing of the Canada-China Economic and Trade Cooperation Roadmap, and instructed officials to advance the work related to the document. The two sides developed a preliminary joint arrangement to address bilateral economic and trade issues. The two sides committed to strengthening agricultural cooperation and food security, including through a revitalized Canada-China Joint Agriculture Committee.

Energy: The two sides concurred to support exchanges and cooperation in clean energy, and strengthen cooperation in conventional energy such as oil and gas resource development. The two sides decided to launch a Ministerial Energy Dialogue to outline key areas to support two-way investment and trade in clean and conventional energy. They also committed to building on existing collaboration for responsible management of bilateral civil nuclear energy and to strengthening cooperation in natural uranium trade in accordance with the highest international standards, including relevant International Atomic Energy Agency instruments.

Finance: The two sides welcomed the establishment of a Financial Working Group to enhance bilateral engagement on financial issues. The working group will report to the co-chairs of the EFSD. Leaders welcomed the signing of the Third Agreement to Extend and Amend the Chinese Yuan/Canadian Dollar Bilateral Currency Swap Arrangement between the People's Bank of China and the Bank of Canada.

Public security and safety: The two sides committed to strengthening law enforcement cooperation to combat corruption and transnational crimes, including telecommunication and cyber fraud and illegal synthetic drugs in accordance with their respective laws. The two sides committed to continuing their bilateral law enforcement cooperation annual working group meeting mechanism, under which a counternarcotics dialogue is a key part, and securing more concrete achievements to ensure the security and safety of the two peoples.

People-to-people ties and cultural exchanges: The two sides concurred that people-to-people ties are the foundation of the bilateral relationship and committed to fostering these ties to promote greater mutual understanding and cooperation. The two sides decided to restart the Canada-China Joint Committee on Culture. The two sides committed to strengthening exchanges and cooperation in areas such as culture, education, arts, heritage, creative industries and to promoting legislative and sub-national exchanges. The two sides consented to provide mutual support and convenience for media to work in each other's countries, and provide greater convenience for two-way travel. The two sides concurred to provide facilitation for respective diplomatic premises.

Multilateralism: The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism, supporting the central role of the United Nations (UN) in international affairs, safeguarding and improving the rules-based multilateral trading system underpinned by the World Trade Organization (WTO), and keeping global industrial and supply chains stable and smooth. Canada notes the Global Governance Initiative (GGI) proposed by China. The two sides committed to working to improve global governance, and to strengthening coordination and cooperation in the accelerated implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and on the reform of the international financial system. Canada supports China's hosting of the 2026 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meetings and looks forward to a successful APEC year, and appreciates China's support for Canada's offer to host in 2029. The two sides will look for opportunities to enhance exchanges and cooperation within the G20 and committed to deepening cooperation on climate and the environment, including under the frameworks of the Ministerial on Climate Action (MoCA), the China Council for International Cooperation on Environment and Development (CCICED), and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF), as well as under the Memorandum of Understanding on Climate Change Cooperation and the Memorandum of Understanding Concerning Environmental Cooperation.