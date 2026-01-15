Prime Minister Golob: Social Welfare and Care for Older People among Key Themes of This Term of Office

SLOVENIA, January 15 - Following the Government session, the Prime Minister met with the management of Luka Koper d.d. He toured construction projects currently under way at the port, including one of the most extensive infrastructure investments in the port’s history—the extension of the northern section of Pier One.

The Prime Minister continued his regional visit at the Izola Care Home, where he met with residents and staff and toured the facilities. During the visit, he underlined the importance of the long-term care project, whose key objective is publicly accessible care for older people and improved conditions for a dignified life. He thanked all employees for their warmth and dedication in carrying out the important mission of caring for older people. Long-term care featured prominently in discussions with the management of the home, and the Prime Minister also noted that residents’ bills in January 2026 were significantly lower.

"Social welfare and care for older people are among the key themes we are addressing throughout this entire term of office, and this is how we intend to continue. With long-term care, we are showing that we care and that we want to ensure older people a dignified old age," the Prime Minister said during his visit to the Izola Care Home.

Later, Prime Minister Golob met with the management of the Izola General Hospital and toured the hospital facilities. At today’s session, the Government included the redevelopment of the central operating theatre block and the intensive care unit at the Izola General Hospital in the Development Programmes Plan for the 2026–2029 period. The new central operating theatre block will comprise at least five conventional operating theatres and two hybrid operating theatres with an angiography unit, together with accompanying facilities. Part of the new intensive care unit premises will also be dedicated to a day hospital for six patients.

Following the meeting with the hospital management, the Prime Minister gave a statement to the media, reiterating that healthcare has been this Government’s top priority from day one and will remain so in the next term of office. "In this context, I am primarily referring to strengthening public healthcare, and the Izola General Hospital is one of those examples where both patients and visitors can see for themselves that public healthcare is something we must not jeopardise, let alone lose," he said.

The Prime Minister added that, alongside the reform, efforts are also focused on delineating public and private healthcare. "In this period, we have significantly stepped up our efforts in the area of human resources, not only through wage reform, but also through additional specialisations and programmes. In cooperation with the University of Primorska, we are planning to introduce a new medical study programme with the aim of securing additional staff," the Prime Minister said. He also highlighted the importance of investments in new premises, new equipment and knowledge.

"With great satisfaction, I can say that the Government has approved the most ambitious plan to date for the Izola General Hospital. This is a new operating theatre block, in which the state will play a significant role in co-financing the investment," the Prime Minister said, adding that he believes it will be successfully implemented. "All of this is for the benefit of patients—so that each and every one of us, should the need arise, will be able to access high-quality healthcare services regardless of our financial situation. Many around the world envy this, and I believe that today, here in Primorska, we are one step closer to ensuring that this remains the case," the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister summarised the key themes of today’s Government session as follows: "Strengthening public education, strengthening public healthcare, and care for our waters—particularly marine waters in this case,” adding: "We are here for the people, not for anyone else, and our work will not come to a halt."

Later, Prime Minister Golob will also visit the Satellite Emergency Centre Sežana and Wing B of the Sežana Hospital, and meet with the management of the Sežana Hospital. He will conclude the visit with a meeting with representatives of the business community and mayors of the Obalno-kraška region.