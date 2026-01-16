New Book Helps Notaries Stop Underpricing and Build Sustainable, Profitable Businesses
A new book by Velita A. Faulk helps notaries and service professionals stop underpricing, prevent burnout, and build profitable businesses.
After more than eight years in the notary industry, Faulk observed a recurring and costly pattern: skilled professionals guessing their prices, undervaluing their expertise, and experiencing burnout as a result. The Winning Notary Formula™ was written to disrupt that cycle by helping readers rethink pricing as a strategic business decision rather than an emotional one.
The book focuses on mindset, professionalism, and value-based pricing—equipping notaries with the tools needed to make intentional decisions that support long-term profitability. Through real-world insight and practical guidance, Faulk empowers readers to move away from uncertainty and toward confident, sustainable business practices.
“Too many notaries are doing exceptional work without being paid accordingly,” says Faulk. “This book is about helping them mind their notary business—literally and confidently—so they can operate with purpose instead of pressure.”
While written specifically for notaries, The Winning Notary Formula™ also resonates with other service providers who struggle with pricing clarity, time boundaries, and professional confidence. Its principles are especially relevant to independent professionals, loan signing agents, and entrepreneurs seeking to build businesses that honor both their expertise and their well-being.
Velita A. Faulk leverages more than 30 years of corporate experience and eight years in the notary industry to coach and mentor notaries seeking to grow purpose-driven, profitable businesses. Her work centers on helping service providers recognize their value, protect their time, and operate with professionalism and confidence.
The Winning Notary Formula™: Mind Your Notary Business is published by Gateway NPD and will be released on January 19, 2026. The book is currently available for preorder in Kindle format on Amazon, with additional formats including paperback available at launch.
Review copies, interviews, and expert commentary opportunities are available upon request.
