Miracle Mattress Celebrates 15 Years of Delivering Quality Sleep and Community Support in San Antonio

Beyond its role as a mattress store, Miracle Mattress has become an integral part of the San Antonio community for 15 years.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miracle Mattress , a leading mattress retailer in San Antonio, is proud to celebrate its 15th anniversary in business this year. Since opening its doors in 2011, the family-owned company has been dedicated to its mission of saving customers money on high-quality mattresses by negotiating directly with the mattress factory to secure the best products and passing those savings on to the community.Over the past 15 years, Miracle Mattress has built a reputation for providing exceptional value without compromising on quality. By working closely with mattress manufacturers, the company ensures that San Antonio residents have access to premium mattresses at affordable prices, helping families rest easier both literally and figuratively.Beyond its role as a mattress store , Miracle Mattress has become an integral part of the San Antonio community. The Bonanno family takes great pride in supporting local initiatives, particularly through partnerships with non-profit organizations. One key collaboration is with Texas Grandparents Raising Grandchildren (TXGRG), a San Antonio-based non-profit that advocates and empowers grandparents and kinship families raising grandchildren by providing access to essential resources, information, and support. TXGRG operates support groups across the area and focuses on ensuring grandfamilies are resourced, connected, and thriving—addressing challenges like disabilities, financial strain, and lack of community aid that affect many in this demographic.In September 2025, Miracle Mattress donated much-needed mattresses to TXGRG, directly benefiting local families empowered by the organization. This act of giving exemplifies the company's ongoing efforts to uplift those in need.The commitment culminated in the Miracle Mattress Holiday Mattress Giveaway in December 2025, where the company teamed up with TXGRG to provide 75 free mattresses and warm meals to 43 families in San Antonio. The event not only offered practical support but also fostered a sense of community during the holiday season, highlighting Miracle Mattress's dedication to giving back to their local community.“We’re grateful to have the ability to give back to families in our great community – a caring community that supports us as well,” said Mike Bonanno.“Too often, grandparents who step in to raise their grandchildren do so with little support and few resources,” said Mercedes Bristol, Executive Director of Texas Grandparents Raising Grandchildren. “This event is about lifting those families up and showing them they are not alone.”As Miracle Mattress looks to the future, the family remains committed to its roots in San Antonio, continuing to negotiate the best deals at mattress factories for customers while strengthening community ties. The Bonanno family expresses deep pride in being part of a supportive local network that has fueled their success over the past 15 years.About Miracle Mattress Miracle Mattress is a family-owned mattress store in San Antonio, Texas, dedicated to providing high-quality mattresses at unbeatable prices. By negotiating directly with factories, the company passes significant savings to customers while maintaining a strong focus on community involvement. For more information, visit www.mymiraclemattress.com

