Influential Women Profiles: Fanny Scargle, Trailblazer in Technology and Telecommunications

BROOKSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bilingual Sales Leader at Advantech Driving Innovation, Strategic Growth, and Cross-Cultural Success Across the AmericasBrooksville, Florida – Fanny Scargle, an accomplished bilingual executive with over 25 years of experience in the technology and telecommunications industry, continues to make waves as the D&C Channel USA and Regional Sales Manager for LATAM at Advantech. Renowned for her leadership in business development and channel growth initiatives across Latin America and the Caribbean, Fanny specializes in industrial automation, IIoT, and embedded technology solutions. Her strategic partnerships with system integrators and IoT innovators have been pivotal in driving Advantech’s success in the region.Fluent in English and Spanish, with working proficiency in Portuguese, Fanny has established herself as a powerhouse in negotiation and cross-cultural leadership, skills she has honed through advanced studies in Negotiations and Leadership at Harvard University. Her career began at major technology firms such as Xerox and Tech Data Corporation, where she developed expertise in product marketing, distribution management, and business development. Fanny’s hands-on leadership style and ability to expand market presence in diverse and challenging territories have set her apart in the industry.Fanny manages multi-country operations, overseeing pricing strategies, partner enablement, and tailored technical training programs. Her deep understanding of Latin American business dynamics, from price-driven markets to flexible certification standards, has positioned her as a key contributor to Advantech’s international success and global IoT expansion.Beyond her impressive career, Fanny’s story is a testament to resilience and determination. A cancer survivor, she broke sales records while undergoing chemotherapy and has continued to excel despite personal health challenges, including advanced osteoporosis. Her competitive spirit shines through in her passion for sports, particularly pickleball, where she has earned 33 medals and qualified for the Senior National Tournament. Fanny encourages young women entering the technology sector to persevere and chase their dreams relentlessly, regardless of the obstacles they may face.Fanny is also dedicated to giving back to her community, supporting initiatives like The Matthew Project and planning to expand her volunteer work with causes benefiting abused women, children with cancer, and animal welfare. Her achievements have earned her multiple Salesperson of the Year and Employee of the Year honors, solidifying her legacy as a leader defined by strength, compassion, and perseverance — a legacy celebrated by Influential Women Magazine.Learn More about Fanny Scargle:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/fanny-scargle Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

