The SPOZZ Music Network Turns Artist Websites Into a Home for Fan Communities

ZURICH, ZH, SWITZERLAND, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artists Need a Home for Their Fan Communities. SPOZZ Delivers It.SPOZZ today announced the launch of SPOZZ Subscriptions, a new feature that gives artists a dedicated home to build and monetize fan communities directly around their music.While many creators rely on separate platforms for streaming, fan subscriptions, video, and communication, SPOZZ Subscriptions bring recurring fan support into the artist’s own SPOZZ Stage, alongside music, content, and direct interaction.The goal is not to replace every platform, but to give artists a stable center for their community and income.Artists don’t need another tool. They need a home they control. With SPOZZ Subscriptions, musicians get a single, artist-controlled place where fans gather, support their work, and stay connected beyond algorithms, said Christian Müller, founder of SPOZZ.A Central Home for Fans and SupportersSPOZZ Subscriptions allow artists to offer memberships directly on their SPOZZ Artist Stage. Fans subscribe where the music already lives and where the artist controls the experience.Subscriptions integrate naturally with existing SPOZZ features such as:• Music streaming and premium releases• Direct music sales at artist-defined prices• Video content and live streaming via SPOZZ Live• Subscriber-only posts and exclusive media• Direct fan communication and messaging• Tips and one-time fan supportInstead of sending fans elsewhere, artists can grow their community in one consistent environment.Built for Long-Term Fan RelationshipsSPOZZ Subscriptions are designed to support ongoing artist-fan relationships, not short-term hype. Artists decide how they structure their memberships, what content they offer, and how they engage their supporters.The platform focuses on ownership and transparency:• No monthly fees for artists• Artists keep 80 percent of all net subscription revenue• Clear pricing and instant payouts• Full control over fan data and content accessThis model allows artists to plan sustainably and build communities that grow with their careers.Subscriptions That Work With Music, Not Around ItUnlike standalone subscription platforms, SPOZZ Subscriptions are built specifically for musicians. Memberships are directly connected to releases, streams, videos, and live experiences, creating a natural extension of the artist’s work rather than a separate destination.“Fan support should feel like part of the music journey,” the spokesperson added. “Not something artists have to bolt on somewhere else.”AvailabilitySPOZZ Subscriptions are available now to all verified artists worldwide. Creators can activate subscriptions directly from their SPOZZ dashboard and begin building their fan communities immediately.More information and artist registration at spozz.clubAbout SPOZZSPOZZ is a community-owned, blockchain-enabled music and media network focused on direct artist-to-fan relationships. It provides artists with tools for streaming, sales, video, and fan engagement within a transparent and fair ecosystem.Media ContactSPOZZ Media Relationsmedia@spozz.club

