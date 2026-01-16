RCP responds to GMC report on persistent inequalities in medical training and careers

The RCP has responded to the General Medical Council (GMC) updated annual report on data and work undertaken in 2024 to tackle discrimination and inequality in medicine.

Professor Mumtaz Patel, president of the Royal College of Physicians, said:

‘The GMC’s report rightly highlights that deep-rooted inequalities continue to hold some doctors back and undermine the NHS. Fairness in training, assessment and employment is not optional – it is essential to retaining doctors, supporting morale, and delivering safe, high-quality patient care.

‘For the RCP, this report reinforces what we have heard consistently through our next generation campaign: the medical training system needs a fundamental reset. We need more postgraduate training places, genuinely flexible career pathways, and sustained investment in high-quality training and supervision if we are serious about retaining physicians in the NHS.

‘It’s good to see progress made in reducing the attainment gap and disproportionate referrals but change in other areas is still happening far too slowly. The NHS must refocus its efforts on creating inclusive, compassionate workplace cultures where all doctors are supported to learn, thrive and develop their careers.’