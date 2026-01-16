The European Announces Its 2025 Award Winners

The European

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The European continues with its annual recognition of excellence. We believe in the modern world a successful company isn’t just about a healthy balance sheet, but also about contributing to society and the environment. Good CSR is pivotal to sustainable growth, which is why we recognise the organisations and individuals consistently achieving success across the board.The responses and the nominations The European have received are fully driven by business professionals. Companies and individuals are nominated according to their performance, product offerings, innovative business solutions, work environment / values, and marketing strategies.Active Capital Reinsurance, LtdOutstanding Reinsurance Provider of the Year – LATAMAfore SURAPension Fund Management Company of the YearAtlas Renewable EnergyRenewable Energy and ESG Innovator – LATAMCarlos Barrera – Renewable CEO of the Year – LATAMClean Energy Solutions Provider – LATAMAXA IM SelectGlobal Leader in Asset Management and Multi-Manager SolutionsBanchile InversionesInvestment Management Company of the Year – ChileMost Innovative Digital Investment Company of the Year – ChileCapital Markets Company of the Year – ChileBank of China MacauBest Bank in MacauBest Macau’s SME Banking ExcellenceBest E-Banking & Mobile Banking ChampionBanque MisrBest CSR Bank – MENABest Marketing Campaign – MENABest Treasury & Cash Management Services – MENABest Banking Brand – MENALiquidity Management Provider – MENAForeign Exchange Banking Provider – MENABest Corporate Governance Bank – MENAAudit & Risk for Development of Internal Audit Best Practice – MENABoursa KuwaitMohammad Saud Al-Osaimi – CEO of the Year – Capital MarketBest Sustainable Corporate GovernanceWomen’s Empowerment ChampionsCreditúDavid Munoz – Financial Services Visionary of the Year – LATAMPioneering Fintech for Financial Inclusion – LATAMTrailblazing Mortgage Finance Innovator – LATAMDr Fatma El GoullyChief Marketing Officer of the Year – EgyptDr. Kohlhase GmbHLeading Excellence in Sustainable Wealth ManagementOutstanding Wealth Management Team – GermanyEccelsa AviationFrancesco Cossu – Best CEO in the Aviation Industry – ItalyElite Private Aviation Terminal Operator of EuropeOutstanding FBO Branding Solutions Provider – ItalyEngel & Völkers Snell Real EstateVanessa Fukunaga, 2025 Luxury Real Estate PowerhouseMost Trusted Name in Luxury Real EstateHisham Ahmed OkashaBanking CEO of the Year – EgyptHope Rehab ThailandChampions for Addiction AwarenessAdvocates for Mental Health EmpowermentSimon Mott – Global CEO for Outstanding Contribution to Wellness & RecoveryKrungthai Bank PCLMr Payong Srivanich – CEO of the Year in the Banking IndustryBest Thai Bank for Treasury & Cash ManagementLeaders in Ethical Business & Environmental StewardshipThailand’s SME Banking ExcellenceTop Digital Banking Product – Innovation Leader – ThailandLusaka Securities Exchange PlcBest Stock Exchange for Economic Growth — ZambiaTrailblazer in Securities Innovation – Southern AfricaCapital Markets Excellence — ZambiaMauBankBest Mauritius’s SME Banking ExcellenceBest e-Banking & Mobile Banking Champion – MauritiusBest Bank in Financial Education and Inclusion – MauritiusNJMPFBest Managed Retirement FundsPension Fund of the YearFund Innovators of the YearNOMOS Glashütte/SABest Ethical Watch ManufacturerBest Sport Watch Brand – GermanyOld Mutual Investment GroupLeading Sustainable African Investment ManagerBest Shariah-Compliant Investment PortfolioExcellence in Global & Local Investment SolutionsOmniBSIC Bank Ghana LtdCorporate Governance Leadership in Banking – GhanaOptronics GroupGlobal Optical Gas Detection ExcellenceGlobal Leadership in Infrared Gas Detection & Industrial HeritagePIM CapitalBest Cross-Jurisdiction Fund Solutions Provider – Sub-Saharan AfricaTrusted Partner in Fund Oversight & Risk ManagementProDominicanaBiviana Riveiro – Best Caribbean CEO in the Trade and Investment PromotionsExcellence in Sustainable Trade and Investment Promotion – LATAM & CaribbeanRegional Leader in Sustainable Economic Transformation – CaribbeanStrategic Excellence in Export and Investment Promotion – CaribbeanProfessor Dorothy MakanjuolaProfessor of the Year in Medical & Health SciencesExcellence in Breast Imaging InnovationProfessor Konstantina LambrinouWoman Of The Year for STEM LeadershipClean Energy Materials VisionaryExcellence in Nuclear EngineeringPROMEASwitzerland’s Leading Sustainable Social Insurance ManagerSeABankExcellence in Sustainable Corporate Governance – VietnamLeading Edge in Risk Management – Bank of the YearBest e-Banking & Mobile Banking Champion – VietnamSoft2BetPioneering Visionary in the iGaming IndustryOutstanding Customer Support in iGamingInnovation Leader in Responsible Gaming and SustainabilityVista Land & Landscapes, Inc.Brian Edang – CFO of the Year in the Real Estate Industry – PhilippinesChampion of Integrated Property & Urban DevelopmentLeading Sustainable Property Developer – PhilippinesMost Comprehensive Real Estate Brand – Philippines

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.