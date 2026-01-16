The European Announces Its 2025 Award Winners
EINPresswire.com/ -- The European continues with its annual recognition of excellence. We believe in the modern world a successful company isn’t just about a healthy balance sheet, but also about contributing to society and the environment. Good CSR is pivotal to sustainable growth, which is why we recognise the organisations and individuals consistently achieving success across the board.
The responses and the nominations The European have received are fully driven by business professionals. Companies and individuals are nominated according to their performance, product offerings, innovative business solutions, work environment / values, and marketing strategies.
Active Capital Reinsurance, Ltd
Outstanding Reinsurance Provider of the Year – LATAM
Afore SURA
Pension Fund Management Company of the Year
Atlas Renewable Energy
Renewable Energy and ESG Innovator – LATAM
Carlos Barrera – Renewable CEO of the Year – LATAM
Clean Energy Solutions Provider – LATAM
AXA IM Select
Global Leader in Asset Management and Multi-Manager Solutions
Banchile Inversiones
Investment Management Company of the Year – Chile
Most Innovative Digital Investment Company of the Year – Chile
Capital Markets Company of the Year – Chile
Bank of China Macau
Best Bank in Macau
Best Macau’s SME Banking Excellence
Best E-Banking & Mobile Banking Champion
Banque Misr
Best CSR Bank – MENA
Best Marketing Campaign – MENA
Best Treasury & Cash Management Services – MENA
Best Banking Brand – MENA
Liquidity Management Provider – MENA
Foreign Exchange Banking Provider – MENA
Best Corporate Governance Bank – MENA
Audit & Risk for Development of Internal Audit Best Practice – MENA
Boursa Kuwait
Mohammad Saud Al-Osaimi – CEO of the Year – Capital Market
Best Sustainable Corporate Governance
Women’s Empowerment Champions
Creditú
David Munoz – Financial Services Visionary of the Year – LATAM
Pioneering Fintech for Financial Inclusion – LATAM
Trailblazing Mortgage Finance Innovator – LATAM
Dr Fatma El Goully
Chief Marketing Officer of the Year – Egypt
Dr. Kohlhase GmbH
Leading Excellence in Sustainable Wealth Management
Outstanding Wealth Management Team – Germany
Eccelsa Aviation
Francesco Cossu – Best CEO in the Aviation Industry – Italy
Elite Private Aviation Terminal Operator of Europe
Outstanding FBO Branding Solutions Provider – Italy
Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate
Vanessa Fukunaga, 2025 Luxury Real Estate Powerhouse
Most Trusted Name in Luxury Real Estate
Hisham Ahmed Okasha
Banking CEO of the Year – Egypt
Hope Rehab Thailand
Champions for Addiction Awareness
Advocates for Mental Health Empowerment
Simon Mott – Global CEO for Outstanding Contribution to Wellness & Recovery
Krungthai Bank PCL
Mr Payong Srivanich – CEO of the Year in the Banking Industry
Best Thai Bank for Treasury & Cash Management
Leaders in Ethical Business & Environmental Stewardship
Thailand’s SME Banking Excellence
Top Digital Banking Product – Innovation Leader – Thailand
Lusaka Securities Exchange Plc
Best Stock Exchange for Economic Growth — Zambia
Trailblazer in Securities Innovation – Southern Africa
Capital Markets Excellence — Zambia
MauBank
Best Mauritius’s SME Banking Excellence
Best e-Banking & Mobile Banking Champion – Mauritius
Best Bank in Financial Education and Inclusion – Mauritius
NJMPF
Best Managed Retirement Funds
Pension Fund of the Year
Fund Innovators of the Year
NOMOS Glashütte/SA
Best Ethical Watch Manufacturer
Best Sport Watch Brand – Germany
Old Mutual Investment Group
Leading Sustainable African Investment Manager
Best Shariah-Compliant Investment Portfolio
Excellence in Global & Local Investment Solutions
OmniBSIC Bank Ghana Ltd
Corporate Governance Leadership in Banking – Ghana
Optronics Group
Global Optical Gas Detection Excellence
Global Leadership in Infrared Gas Detection & Industrial Heritage
PIM Capital
Best Cross-Jurisdiction Fund Solutions Provider – Sub-Saharan Africa
Trusted Partner in Fund Oversight & Risk Management
ProDominicana
Biviana Riveiro – Best Caribbean CEO in the Trade and Investment Promotions
Excellence in Sustainable Trade and Investment Promotion – LATAM & Caribbean
Regional Leader in Sustainable Economic Transformation – Caribbean
Strategic Excellence in Export and Investment Promotion – Caribbean
Professor Dorothy Makanjuola
Professor of the Year in Medical & Health Sciences
Excellence in Breast Imaging Innovation
Professor Konstantina Lambrinou
Woman Of The Year for STEM Leadership
Clean Energy Materials Visionary
Excellence in Nuclear Engineering
PROMEA
Switzerland’s Leading Sustainable Social Insurance Manager
SeABank
Excellence in Sustainable Corporate Governance – Vietnam
Leading Edge in Risk Management – Bank of the Year
Best e-Banking & Mobile Banking Champion – Vietnam
Soft2Bet
Pioneering Visionary in the iGaming Industry
Outstanding Customer Support in iGaming
Innovation Leader in Responsible Gaming and Sustainability
Vista Land & Landscapes, Inc.
Brian Edang – CFO of the Year in the Real Estate Industry – Philippines
Champion of Integrated Property & Urban Development
Leading Sustainable Property Developer – Philippines
Most Comprehensive Real Estate Brand – Philippines
C Nugent-Isitt
