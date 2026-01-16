On the front line for justice: Exhibition on lawyers at risk

The Law Society’s first ever exhibition on lawyers at risk showcases the realities for lawyers on the front line for justice and the rule of law around the world. Explore their experiences and resilience through personal effects, portraits and artwork.

The exhibition honours those who dared to challenge the powerful and have paid the ultimate price through detention, forced exile, and even with their lives.

It provides a space to reflect on how we, as a profession, respond to the challenges and dangers faced by lawyers – near and far – simply for doing their job.

The exhibition was organised by the Law Society as part of its Lawyers at Risk programme, which supports targeted lawyers and the independence of the legal profession in solidarity with fellow lawyers around the world.

It was developed with the support of Rosemin Keshvani, member of the Law Society’s council and human rights committee.