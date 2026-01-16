A47 Secures USD 2 Million Funding to Build AI Native News Platform

News platform uses technology to help verify, personalize and adapt news to users' preferences

DUBAI, EMIRATE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A47 today announced that it has raised USD 2 million in pre-seed funding to accelerate the development of an AI-native news platform designed to fundamentally change how people discover, understand, and trust information.At a time when audiences are increasingly overwhelmed by fragmented feeds, misinformation, and algorithm-driven noise, A47 is building a comprehensive, AI-enabled news source that prioritizes clarity, accuracy, and relevance over engagement loops. The platform is designed to deliver structured, fact-checked, continuously updated intelligence across business, geopolitics, technology, finance, sports, and culture giving users a reliable signal in an increasingly noisy information environment.Users will be able to tailor topics, depth, formats, and alerts, allowing the platform to adapt to how individuals actually consume information, whether they want real-time updates, deep context, summaries, or comparative perspectives.At its core, A47 combines autonomous AI agents, real-time data ingestion, multi-model orchestration, and embedded verification systems to continuously source, analyze, validate, and present information. Built-in fact-checking, source triangulation, and transparency layers are designed to strengthen trust while dramatically reducing the time and cognitive load required to stay informed.How A47 News worksDiscover: A47 checks social platforms every 30 minutes to curate top trending stories.Verify: A47 confirms the story using major trusted news outlets and a curated whitelist. A47 holds back on news it cannot confirm.Enrich: A47 creates a Verified Foundation Brief with key facts, timeline, background, and source links.Create: The user chooses format + specs + story style. A47 suggests 3–5 angles, builds a storyboard, then generates the final multi format content (text, image, video, audio).Control: A human approves before publishing.A47 News is not only built to automate its own story telling but also for digital publishers and independent creators who want to publish more often without losing their voice or using weak sources. Users can upload a style guide or answer a short questionnaire to build a reusable Brand DNA profile.Shehab Gargash, Chairman & Co-Founder A47: “This company is being built as a long-term media infrastructure company with the ambition to help shape how verified information is delivered. A47 News aims to work within the noble profession of journalism by leveraging the immense power of technology to improve integrity, efficiency and trust.”Ali Rizvi, CEO and Co-Founder of A47 News: “We want to be the news infrastructure layer that publishers and creators can trust. We don’t replace editorial judgment. We help teams move faster with verified facts and content that stays on brand.”A47 News announced it has raised USD $2 million in pre-seed funding from institutional and angel investors. Shehab Gargash comes on board as the Chairman of the Board. The funding will go toward improving the product and expanding in the Middle East and international markets.Availability A47 News is available to pilot customers in the UAE.

