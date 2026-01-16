Submit Release
Treasury on extension of deadline for public comments in respect of the Draft National Online Gambling Tax Discussion Paper

National Treasury published a draft national online gambling tax discussion paper on 25 November 2025 for public comment, with the comment period ending by close of business on 30 January 2026.

Since publication, National Treasury has received numerous requests from stakeholders to extend the comment period to 27 February 2026. Having due consideration for the requests for extension, National Treasury hereby extends the deadline for public comments on the discussion paper to close of business on 27 February 2026.

The discussion paper is still available on the National Treasury website www.treasury.gov.za.

Written comments should be forwarded to the email address: gamblingtax@treasury.gov.za

