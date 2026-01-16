South African National Defence Force rescues people affected by floods in Limpopo

The South African National Defence Force, has deployed two aircraft (Helicopters) to a rescue operation to evacuate people stranded In Limpopo duo to severe floodlng and rising water levels following heavy rains that have devastated that province over the last two weeks. The search and rescue teams from the South African Air Force's 17 and 19 Squadrons responded to an emergency rescue activation from the Air Force Command Post.

To this end, three helicopters from bases in Pretoria and Hoedspruit in Limpopo got airborne to conduct rescue operations in flood affected regions of the Limpopo province. The operation started on 14 January 2026 from 23:00 up until 15 January 2026 02:00 wherein members risked severe weather to rescue pecple whose lives were in danger of drowning.

The crew was tasked to rescue a family from Mbaula Village, outside Glyani in Limpopo Province. The community informed the crew !hat they had rescued other people from the rooftops of their homes and high-lying areas, one of the family members was rescued from a tree along the Olifants River which is flooded and thus threatening nearby residents.

According to SANDF members currently involved in this operation, a local Chief has been rescued on top of the roof of his house, the aircrews are still assisting others trapped on trees and those requiring medical attention are being taken to Maphutha hospital, near Phalaborwa.

The ORYX helicopter was also tasked to rescue Border Management Authority as well as South African Police Service members surrounded by water at Phafuri Port of Entry.

The AGUSTA (A109) was tasked to hoist eighteen people who had to be evacuated from flooded Khambaku Lodge outside Phalaborwa to places of safety.

