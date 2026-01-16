Water and Sanitation on above 100% Vaal Dam storage level

The weekly state of reservoirs report released by the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has revealed that the Vaal Dam, one of South Africa’s most critical reservoirs, continues to perform strongly with storage levels remaining above capacity this week. The latest assessment shows that the Vaal Dam has recorded a slight decrease from 103.8% last week to 102.2% this week, yet it remains at satisfactory levels and continues to ensure reliable water supply to Gauteng and the surrounding provinces.

The report also shows that major reservoirs continue to perform well. Sterkfontein Dam remained stable at 100.1%. Bloemhof Dam showed a marginal increase from 98.0% to 98.2%, and Grootdraai Dam has increased from 101.4% to 101.19%.

The Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS), a critical water supply system supporting Gauteng and the surrounding provinces, has experienced a slight decrease from 100.8% to 100.1% this week. Despite this marginal decline, the IVRS continues to demonstrate strong performance, with stable storage levels ensuring sustained water availability across the country.

Storage facilities associated with the Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP) also reflect encouraging trends. Mohale Dam has decreased slightly from 102.3% to 101.9%, while Katse Dam declined from 100.8% to 99.0%.

While current dam levels remain favourable, the Department reiterates the importance of responsible water use, continuous infrastructure maintenance, and effective demand management. Water supply capacity is influenced not only by storage levels but also by operational efficiency, water conservation practices, and prevailing climatic conditions.

The Department of Water and Sanitation will continue to monitor reservoir levels on a weekly basis to ensure that water supply capacity remains stable and to keep the public informed.

Overall, these figures demonstrate the strong performance of the national water storage system, supported by consistent inflows and reliable water resource management.

The Department also underscores that water security in the IVRS should not be viewed solely through the status of the Vaal Dam. The system functions as an integrated network supported by several reservoirs and inter-basin transfer schemes, including the Lesotho Highlands Water Project.

