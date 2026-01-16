Submit Release
KwaZulu-Natal Education on Late school admission and learner placement

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education appeals to parents and guardians who are seeking learner placement or first-time admission for their children in grades R, one and 8 approach their nearest district or circuit offices for assistance, this includes any other transfer relating to the other grades.

The Department confirms that District and Circuit Placement Committees are fully operational and continue to process placement and admission-related enquiries. These committees are mandated to support parents and guardians and to ensure that all learners are placed in appropriate schools where space is available.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education remains committed to ensuring access to quality basic education for all learners and encourages parents and guardians to engage with departmental officials timeously to facilitate a smooth placement process.

