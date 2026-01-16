MEC Sipho Hlomuka warns against bogus and fly-by-night education institutions

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, Mr Sipho Hlomuka, has issued a stern warning to the public, parents and learners to remain vigilant and not fall victim to bogus and fly-by-night education institutions operating illegally within the province.

The MEC cautioned that these unregistered institutions often make false promises of guaranteed results, quick qualifications and unauthorised certificates, thereby exploiting vulnerable learners and families. Such institutions are not accredited by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education and their programmes are not recognised.

Mr Hlomuka urged parents and learners to verify the registration and accreditation status of any education or training institution before enrolling. Verification can be done through the Department’s District Offices examination sections or by contacting relevant departmental officials for guidance.

“The Department will not hesitate to act against individuals or institutions that prey on our communities by offering illegal and unrecognised education services. We encourage the public to report any suspicious institutions to the nearest education office,” said Mr Hlomuka.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education remains committed to protecting learners and ensuring access to credible, quality and legally recognised education.

