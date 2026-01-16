Minister Patricia de Lille on floods in Kruger National Park

Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille has expressed her solidarity with tourists affected by the flooding in the Kruger National Park, which resulted in the precautionary evacuation of visitors from affected areas.

“The safety and well-being of our visitors and staff remain our highest priority. We recognise that this situation has been distressing for tourists whose travel plans have been disrupted, and we thank them for their cooperation, patience and understanding during the evacuation process,” said Minister de Lille.

The Minister confirmed that South African National Parks, together with emergency services and relevant authorities, acted swiftly and professionally to manage the situation which is under control.

“SANParks has well-established emergency protocols, and their response ensured that all necessary safety measures were implemented efficiently and without loss of life. I call on all travellers to adhere to safety measures being communicated by SANParks,” said Minister de Lille.

Continuous assessments are being conducted and access to affected areas of the park will only be reopened once conditions are confirmed to be safe. For any update on the situation please contact SANParks 24 Hour Emergency Call Centre on +27(0)13 735 4363 and WhatsApp +27(0)76 801 9679.

Minister de Lille also reassured both domestic and international travellers that South Africa remains a safe and welcoming destination.

The Minister further thanked tourism stakeholders including the private sector who are assisting with alternative accommodation, park staff and surrounding communities for their cooperation and support during this period.

