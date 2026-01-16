Deputy Minister Narend Singh participates in Operation Dignity School Shoe Project at Umzinto Community Hall, 17 Jan

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Mr Narend Singh, will participate in the Operation Dignity School Shoe Project on Saturday, 17 January 2026 at Umzinto Community Hall in KwaZulu-Natal.

The initiative is hosted by the KZN International Business Association (KIBA) as part of its Walking with Dignity project. During the programme, 2 000 pairs of school shoes will be handed over to indigent learners from the southern areas of eThekwini to support learner dignity and school readiness at the start of the academic year.

The Deputy Minister’s participation forms part of the Department’s Ministerial Schools Outreach Programme, which supports learner wellbeing through community-based engagements.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the handover as follows:

Date: Saturday, 17 January 2026

Time: 10h00

Venue: Umzinto Community Hall, KwaZulu-Natal

Members of the media may RSVP to Mr Paul Sigutya 072 921 4457 / Psigutya@dffe.gov.za

For media interview enquiries please contact: Mr Kagiso Letsebe 083 439 9755 / Kletsebe@dffe.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates