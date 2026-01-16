Defence and Military Veterans on allegations regarding instruction by President on how to conduct Exercise Will for Peace 2026

Following a series of reports containing serious allegations concerning the President's clear instruction on how Exercise Will for Peace 2026 should be conducted in particular the participation of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Minister of Defense, Hon. Angie Motshekga would like to place it on record that the instruction was clearly communicated to all parties concerned, agreed upon and to be implemented and adhered to as such.

Due to the seriousness of these allegations and reports in the media, the Minister has established a Board of Inquiry (BOI) to look into the circumstances surrounding the allegations and establish whether the instruction of the President may have been misrepresented and/or ignored as issued to all. The BOI must establish all the facts on what took place during the Exercise and table to the Minister in 7 days a report after the completion of the Exercise.

Furthermore it can be further stated that all government entities in this event have been working very closely, in consultation with each other at every step.

