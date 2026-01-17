Houzeo Reveals a New Cost of Living Calculator to Guide Minnesota Homebuyers

The new tool makes it simple for Minnesota buyers to compare the cost of living, daily expenses, and housing choices across different areas.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s best home buying and selling website, has announced the launch of its Cost of Living Calculator, expanding its lineup of data-driven resources to help homebuyers navigate affordability in an increasingly complex housing market.The newly launched calculator allows users to compare everyday expenses across cities and regions throughout Minnesota. Houzeo’s cost-of-living tool breaks down key cost components—including housing, utilities, transportation, healthcare, groceries, and taxes—giving buyers a clearer picture of affordability beyond listing prices.Houzeo’s Cost of Living in Minnesota Calculator is built on a reliable framework that combines verified housing data, regional pricing indicators, and publicly available economic information. Housing costs are derived from MLS-backed listings, while non-housing expenses are based on standardized national and state-level cost benchmarks. This method ensures accurate, fair comparisons across different cities and regions.The release comes at a time when Minnesota’s real estate market shows a noticeable difference between the fast-paced cities and the more affordable suburban and outstate areas. Buyers who are interested in Minneapolis luxury homes can explore curated listings that highlight premium features such as modern architecture, lakefront views, upscale condominiums, and urban oasis elements. When paired with insights into the cost of living in Minnesota, buyers can better evaluate if their lifestyle goals align with long-term financial comfort.For those purchasing a home for the first time, Houzeo also offers a detailed Minnesota first time home buyer guide that outlines the entire purchasing process—from financing and down payments to closing costs and state-specific considerations. Collectively, these tools help new buyers approach their homeownership with maximum clarity and confidence.With access to over 1.5 million listings nationwide, Houzeo continues to evolve beyond a traditional listings website into a comprehensive real estate intelligence platform. From comparing living costs to exploring luxury markets or understanding the first-time buying process, Houzeo is equipping Minnesota homebuyers with the data they need to make smarter, more confident decisions.

