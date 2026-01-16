In-Depth Analysis of the 155mm Ammunition Market: Key Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 155mm ammunition market has been witnessing considerable expansion, driven by evolving defense needs and advancements in artillery technology. Understanding the market's growth trajectory, key influencing factors, and regional dynamics offers valuable insight into how this segment will develop through the coming years.

Steady Growth in 155mm Ammunition Market Size and Projections

The 155mm ammunition market has experienced solid growth recently, with its size expected to rise from $4.68 billion in 2025 to $4.97 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This upward momentum over past years is largely due to increased reliance on 155mm rounds for long-range artillery tasks, growing demand for bursting and cargo-carrying projectiles in traditional warfare scenarios, and expanding military stockpiles supporting large-caliber artillery systems. Additionally, early efforts to standardize 155mm calibers among allied nations and the versatile use of artillery ammunition across diverse terrains and operational settings have contributed significantly to this trend.

Future Outlook for Market Expansion and Emerging Trends in 155mm Ammunition

Looking ahead, the market is predicted to continue its robust growth, reaching $6.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.7%. The forecast is driven by increasing demand for smart, guided 155mm munitions designed for precision strikes and ongoing modernization programs upgrading artillery systems worldwide. Procurement efforts focused on replenishing high-usage ammunition inventories, technological breakthroughs that extend the range and enhance the lethality of 155mm rounds, and a growing priority on interoperable munitions for coalition and joint operations are also key factors. Prominent trends in this period include the rising popularity of precision-guided projectiles, growth in domestic ammunition manufacturing capabilities, the adoption of modular charge systems, and advances in warhead technologies including high-explosive and specialized designs.

Understanding the Nature and Use of 155mm Ammunition

155mm ammunition refers to large-caliber rounds utilized primarily in howitzer artillery systems, equipped with explosive payloads designed to penetrate armor. This caliber is widely favored by multiple countries for its ability to engage targets at significant distances and inflict substantial damage. Its versatility allows it to be used effectively across various terrains and combat situations, making it a cornerstone of modern artillery arsenals.

Rising Terrorism as a Catalyst for Market Demand

One of the key drivers propelling the demand for 155mm ammunition is the increase in terrorist activities worldwide. Terrorism, characterized by acts intended to instill fear and cause harm for political, ideological, or social motives, has surged due to geopolitical tensions, extremist beliefs, and the use of asymmetric warfare tactics targeting civilians and critical infrastructure. The capability of 155mm rounds to destroy terrorist strongholds makes them vital for security forces combating such threats. For example, in January 2025, data from a Belgium-based government agency under the European Union revealed that terrorist attacks in the EU surged from 28 incidents in 2022 to 120 in 2023, illustrating the growing security challenges driving ammunition demand.

Asia-Pacific Holds Dominance and Poised for Rapid Growth

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for 155mm ammunition and is expected to maintain the fastest growth rate in the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses other key regions including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective. The strong performance of Asia-Pacific reflects increased defense spending and modernization efforts within the region.

