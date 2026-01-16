urSwim Opens New Port Jefferson Location, Expanding Access to Life-Saving Swim Instruction
New location brings safety-first swim instruction to Port Jefferson with a grand opening and ribbon cutting on January 24.
The event will welcome families, community leaders, and local partners for facility tours, swim demonstrations, and a ceremonial ribbon cutting in partnership with the Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce.
Founded by Marina Mentzel, urSwim was built on the belief that drowning is preventable and that confident swimmers are safer swimmers. Drowning remains a leading cause of accidental death for children, making early, confidence-based swim instruction a critical life-saving skill. The Port Jefferson location represents the brand’s continued commitment to expanding access to high-quality, safety-first swim instruction across Long Island.
“Opening a new urSwim location is never just about opening doors — it’s about opening access,” said Mentzel. “Every community deserves swim instruction that prioritizes safety, confidence, and proper progression. Port Jefferson is a special place, and we’re proud to be part of it.”
Mentzel added, “What excites me most is seeing passionate local owners step into leadership roles and bring this mission to life in their own community. That’s how real impact happens.”
The Port Jefferson location is locally owned and operated by Brenna and Josh Dietz, who will oversee day-to-day operations and community engagement.
“We’re excited to bring urSwim’s proven programs to families here in Port Jefferson,” said Brenna Dietz. “This isn’t just a business for us — it’s a way to give back, build confidence in kids, and create a safer community.”
Event Details
urSwim Port Jefferson Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting
Saturday, January 24, 2026
10:45 AM – 1:00 PM
For more information, visit urSwim.com.
For franchising opportunities, visit swimschoolfranchise.com.
Marina Mentzel
urSwim Franchise LLC
+1 631-209-7665
info@urswim.com
