urSwim Opens New Port Jefferson Location, Expanding Access to Life-Saving Swim Instruction

New location brings safety-first swim instruction to Port Jefferson with a grand opening and ribbon cutting on January 24.

Opening a new urSwim location is about expanding access to swim instruction that prioritizes safety, confidence, and proper progression for every community.” — Marina Mentzel, Founder, urSwim

PATCHOGUE, NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- urSwim , a swim instruction company focused on water safety, confidence, and long-term skill development, officially opens its new Port Jefferson indoor swim school with a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Event on Saturday, January 24 from 10:45 AM to 1:00 PM.The event will welcome families, community leaders, and local partners for facility tours, swim demonstrations, and a ceremonial ribbon cutting in partnership with the Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce.Founded by Marina Mentzel, urSwim was built on the belief that drowning is preventable and that confident swimmers are safer swimmers. Drowning remains a leading cause of accidental death for children, making early, confidence-based swim instruction a critical life-saving skill. The Port Jefferson location represents the brand’s continued commitment to expanding access to high-quality, safety-first swim instruction across Long Island.“Opening a new urSwim location is never just about opening doors — it’s about opening access,” said Mentzel. “Every community deserves swim instruction that prioritizes safety, confidence, and proper progression. Port Jefferson is a special place, and we’re proud to be part of it.”Mentzel added, “What excites me most is seeing passionate local owners step into leadership roles and bring this mission to life in their own community. That’s how real impact happens.”The Port Jefferson location is locally owned and operated by Brenna and Josh Dietz, who will oversee day-to-day operations and community engagement.“We’re excited to bring urSwim’s proven programs to families here in Port Jefferson,” said Brenna Dietz. “This isn’t just a business for us — it’s a way to give back, build confidence in kids, and create a safer community.”Event Details urSwim Port Jefferson Grand Opening & Ribbon CuttingSaturday, January 24, 202610:45 AM – 1:00 PMFor more information, visit urSwim.com.For franchising opportunities, visit swimschoolfranchise.com.

