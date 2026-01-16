Michigan-Based Dustout Air Duct Cleaning Highlights Critical Need for Professional Duct Sealing as Energy Costs Rise

MI, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Michigan homeowners face another winter of escalating energy costs, Dustout Air Duct Cleaning and Duct Sealing is drawing attention to a often-overlooked culprit: leaky air ducts. The company, which has served Southeast and Mid-Michigan since 2009, reports that approximately 95% of homes have duct leaks that can waste up to 30% of heated or cooled air before it reaches living spaces."Most homeowners don't realize that their heating and cooling systems are working overtime due to leaks in their ductwork," said a spokesperson for Dustout. "These leaks are like leaving a window open all year long – you're essentially paying to heat or cool your attic, crawl spaces, and walls instead of your living areas."Dustout specializes in professional duct sealing using Aeroseal technology, a proven solution that seals leaks from the inside out. Unlike traditional methods that only address visible, accessible leaks, Aeroseal can seal cracks and gaps throughout the entire duct system, including areas that are impossible to reach manually.The process works by pressurizing the duct system with aerosolized sealant particles that seek out and seal leaks automatically. The technology provides measurable results, showing homeowners exactly how much leakage existed before treatment and confirming the improvement afterward.**Benefits of Professional Duct Sealing:**- **Lower Energy Bills** – Reduced air loss means HVAC systems run more efficiently- **Improved Comfort** – More consistent temperatures throughout the home- **Better Air Quality** – Sealed ducts prevent dust, allergens, and pollutants from entering from attics and crawl spaces- **Enhanced System Performance** – Less strain on heating and cooling equipment extends system lifeAs a member of the National Air Duct Cleaners Association (NADCA), Dustout brings over 15 years of experience and has completed thousands of residential and commercial projects throughout Michigan. The company backs its work with a 90-day service guarantee and 100% satisfaction promise, offering free return visits if customers aren't completely satisfied."We use Monster Power Vac Trucks with up to 17,000 CFM of suction power for our cleaning services, and we apply that same commitment to thoroughness with our duct sealing," the spokesperson added. "Our goal is to provide elite service that makes a real difference in our customers' homes and their quality of life."Dustout serves Oakland County, Genesee County, Lapeer County, and throughout Southeast and Mid-Michigan. The company offers convenient online scheduling and financing options to make professional duct sealing accessible to more homeowners.For more information about duct sealing services or to schedule a free estimate, visit Dustout's website or call (810) 230-1414.**About Dustout Air Duct Cleaning and Duct Sealing**Founded in 2009, Dustout Air Duct Cleaning and Duct Sealing is a NADCA-certified company serving residential and commercial clients throughout Southeast and Mid-Michigan. The company specializes in air duct cleaning, dryer vent cleaning, duct sealing (Aeroseal), and commercial structural cleaning. With state-of-the-art equipment and over 15 years of experience, Dustout is committed to improving indoor air quality and energy efficiency for Michigan families and businesses.**Media Contact:**Dustout Air Duct Cleaning and Duct SealingPhone: (810) 230-1414Service Areas: Oakland County, Genesee County, Lapeer County, Southeast and Mid-Michigan

