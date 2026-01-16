Primary and secondary school principals and teachers from Chinese mainland attend training programme at UM

MACAU, January 16 - The University of Macau (UM) held the opening ceremony of the ‘Macao Training Programme for Primary and Secondary School Principals and Teachers from Mainland’. Principals and lead teachers from multiple provinces and municipalities across the Chinese mainland gathered in Macao to take part in a two-week professional training and exchange programme.

In his opening address, Yonghua Song, rector of UM, outlined the university’s achievements in academic development, research capacity, and international influence in recent years. He also highlighted the strong performance and growing influence of the UM Faculty of Education (FED) in teacher training, educational research, and regional collaboration. Song expressed hope that the training programme would serve as a platform to further strengthen educational exchange and cooperation and promote mutual learning and resource sharing between the Chinese mainland and Macao.

In his remarks, Shu Gangbo, deputy director of the Office of Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan Affairs of the Ministry of Education, said that the programme’s selection process was rigorous and highly competitive. He noted that the participating principals and teachers demonstrated strong professional expertise and leadership potential, and that the programme reflects the country’s commitment to cultivating high-quality educational leadership. Shu encouraged participants to make full use of the programme to learn from one another, exchange ideas, adopt advanced educational approaches, and contribute to the high-quality development of education in the region.

At the ceremony, Fan Lianghuo, dean of FED, introduced the faculty’s development, academic strengths, and ongoing innovation initiatives. He highlighted FED’s commitment to STEM education, the integration of artificial intelligence and education, and curriculum and instructional reform. He expressed hope that participants would engage in in-depth professional exchange, gain insights from their peers, and translate what they learn into concrete actions to support high-quality school development.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Liu Xiya, principal-general of Chongqing Xiejiawan Schools, said she looked forward to gaining a systematic understanding of Macao’s education system and innovative practices through expert guidance and field-based learning during the programme. She also emphasised the importance of broadening international and cross-regional perspectives and turning what is learned into practical actions that promote school improvement, regional education quality, and students’ holistic development.

The two-week programme offers a diverse and well-structured curriculum, including thematic lectures, school visits, field studies, and professional salons. The lectures cover core topics such as the development of Macao’s non-tertiary education system, multicultural and intercultural education, interdisciplinary curriculum design, moral and civic education, artificial intelligence in education, student psychological and behavioural development, STEM education, home–school collaboration, school governance, and social partnerships. Delivered by experienced professors in FED, the lectures combine up-to-date educational theory with practical experience.

In terms of field-based learning, participants will visit the Education and Youth Development Bureau of the Macao SAR, the Macao Science Center, and several local primary and secondary schools, including the Affiliated School of the University of Macau. Through campus tours, classroom observations, and seminars, participants will gain first-hand insights into curriculum development, science and technology education, life education, home–school collaboration, and vocational education in Macao. The programme also includes visits to UM facilities, including the State Key Laboratory of Internet of Things for Smart City, residential colleges, and teaching and research facilities, giving participants a deeper understanding of educational technology and innovation.

Thematic professional salons will also be organised, where Macao educators and participants will engage in in-depth discussions on teacher professional development, lifelong learning, and school-based support systems. These sessions aim to strengthen cross-regional professional networks and foster collaboration. At the end of the programme, participants will present and share their learning outcomes, helping to reinforce the impact of the training and support sustained educational cooperation between the Chinese mainland and Macao.

Other guests at the opening ceremony included Shi Shuzheng, deputy director of the Department of Education and Youth Affairs of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR; Tang Wai Keong, head of the Department of Educational Resources of the Education and Youth Development Bureau of the Macao SAR; Zheng Jiezhao, chairman of the Chinese Educators Association of Macau; and Cheung Wai Ling, vice president of the Union of Catholic Schools of Macau.