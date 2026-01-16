Hong Kong and Macao Collaborating to Optimize Hong Kong-Macao Immigration Clearance Facilitation Measures

MACAU, January 16 - To implement the “Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area” and to actively participate in the development of the Greater Bay Area, the Public Security Police Force, the Identification Services Bureau, the Public Security Forces Affairs Bureau of Macao and the Hong Kong Immigration Department continuously team up to improve the Hong Kong-Macao immigration clearance facilitation measures. The above-mentioned departments jointly decide that with effect from 19 January 2026, the applicable age of the permanent residents of Hong Kong and Macao for using the automated immigration clearance channels of the other side (i.e. the e-Channels in Hong Kong and the traditional two-gate automated channels in Macao) will be lowered from 11 to 7 or above. In addition, eligible Hong Kong and Macao non-permanent residents aged 18 or above may use the local self-service kiosks for pre-enrolment. After successful enrolment, the residents can start using the automated immigration clearance channels of the other side (the e-Channels in Hong Kong and the traditional two-gate automated channels in Macao) for entry and exit in about 3 hours.

Macao automated immigration clearance and Hong Kong e-Channel services extended to more Hong Kong and Macao permanent residents

Starting from 19 January 2026, Hong Kong/Macao permanent residents aged between 7 and 10 and accompanied by a parent or guardian may bring the necessary documents to an enrolment office at the ports of the other side for enrolment. They can use the automated immigration clearance channels of the other side about 30 minutes after successful enrolment.

To align with the above measures, the use of the “joint inspection automated channels” and “iris recognition channels” in Macao will be extended to Hong Kong permanent residents aged between 7 and 10 simultaneously, hence further enhancing their experience of convenience during immigration clearance. Details are as follows:

After completing the record filing procedures for automated immigration clearance in Macao and the Mainland, the above-mentioned minor Hong Kong permanent residents using a Hong Kong Permanent Identity Card and a Mainland Travel Permit for Hong Kong and Macao Residents (including non-Chinese citizens) may use the “joint inspection automated channels” at the Hengqin Port, the Qingmao Port and the Zhuhai-Macao Passenger Inspection Hall of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.

Registration for the iris recognition service for immigration clearance can be performed at the same time while enrolling for the automated immigration clearance service of Macao. Upon completion of registration, they may use the iris recognition automated channels at the Border Gate Port, the Hong Kong-Macao Passenger Inspection Hall of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, the Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal, the Inner Harbour Ferry Terminal, the Taipa Ferry Terminal and the Macao International Airport.

Pre-enrolment for other side’s automated immigration clearance service at local self-service kiosks by eligible non-permanent residents of Hong Kong and Macao

Starting from 19 January 2026, besides proceeding to the e-Channel Enrolment Offices of the Hong Kong Immigration Department, Macao non-permanent residents who are aged 18 or above and using a Visit Permit for Residents of Macao SAR to Hong Kong SAR may use the Macao government self-service kiosks for enrolment for the Hong Kong e-Channel service at the 8 Government 24-hour Self-service Centres in Macao, the 24-hour Self-service Corner at the Government Services Centre in Hengqin and the Macao Government Services 24-hour Self-service Centre at the “Macao New Neighbourhood”. As for Hong Kong non-permanent residents who are aged 18 or above and holding a valid Hong Kong Identity Card and a HKSAR Document of Identity for Visa Purposes valid for more than 90 days, besides enrolling for the Macao automated immigration clearance service at the enrolment offices in Macao, they may use the self-service kiosks located at designated control points in Hong Kong and all Registration of Persons Offices for pre-enrolment.

Hong Kong/Macao non-permanent residents aged between 11 and 17 may bring along the necessary documents to the enrolment offices at the ports of the other side to enroll for automated immigration clearance service in person, provided that they are accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Service Development Direction and Relevant Information

In the future, the relevant departments in Hong Kong and Macao will maintain close communication, continue to promote cross-boundary government services, construct mutually beneficial clearance measures, deepen cooperation in the immigration area and build a quality living area jointly in the Greater Bay Area.

For details about the facilitation measures on immigration clearance between Hong Kong and Macao, please visit the designated webpage of the Identification Services Bureau (www.dsi.gov.mo/e-Channel/index_en.html) or the Q&A Section on the website of the Public Security Police Force (www.fsm.gov.mo/psp/eng/psp_top7_sm_1.html). For the locations of DSI self-service kiosks, please visit the designated webpage of the Government 24-hour Self-service Centre (www.dsi.gov.mo/eservice/index_p.html).

For details about the e-Channel service in Hong Kong, please visit the website of the Hong Kong Immigration Department (www.immd.gov.hk/eng/services/echannel_visitors.html#macao).