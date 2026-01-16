LARUS is listed among exhibitors at PTC’26, a major industry gathering in Honolulu for telecommunications and digital infrastructure professionals.

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LARUS is listed among exhibitors at PTC’26 , a major industry gathering in Honolulu for telecommunications and digital infrastructure professionals.Participation raises questions about measurable outcomes for attendees beyond networking and brand visibility at trade shows.What happened: LARUS secures booth at PTC’26 exhibitionLARUS has been confirmed as an exhibitor at PTC’26 — the annual Pacific Telecommunications Council conference and exhibition taking place in Hawaii in January 2026. According to the event’s official exhibitor listing, LARUS is featured among technology companies, carriers and digital infrastructure providers with a presence at the show.PTC’26 traditionally brings together a wide range of organisations across telecommunications, data centre technologies, IP connectivity and network services. The conference includes exhibition booths, plenary sessions, and networking events intended to foster collaboration among carriers, service providers, vendors, and other stakeholders.LARUS's participation appears geared towards showcasing its global IP solutions, including services such as leasing and management of IP addresses, an area of increasing interest as networks seek flexible addressing options. The official listing notes LARUS’s expertise in delivering on‑demand IP resources to support digital scaling and operational needs.In recent years, technology companies have placed growing emphasis on events like PTC to demonstrate products, secure partnerships and engage with potential customers. Earlier this year, for example, LARUS participated in other industry gatherings to build brand awareness and connect with tech communities.Why it’s importantPTC has a long history as a global forum for telecommunications innovation and partnerships. The 2026 conference in Hawai‘i is expected to draw hundreds of organisations and delegates, providing a platform for thought leadership, collaboration and deal‑making across networks and markets.However, while exhibiting at PTC can signal visibility for firms like LARUS, the direct business impact of trade show participation often varies. Critics of large industry events note that the benefits — networking contacts, visibility and press coverage — do not always translate into measurable revenue or strategic advantage, especially for smaller companies. Moreover, the cost of exhibition space and travel can be significant relative to the quantifiable returns from such appearances.For LARUS, which operates in the IP solutions space, the challenge will be to convert attention at PTC into long‑term client engagements or strategic partnerships rather than short‑lived exposure. With the global demand for IP addressing resources and network infrastructure continuing to evolve, exhibitions may serve as one channel among many for building industry credibility.Industry analysts often view these events as echo chambers that reinforce existing relationships rather than break new ground, raising questions about how companies should prioritise event participation versus targeted business development efforts.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.